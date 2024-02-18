David Bakhtiari landing spots: 3 best landing spots for Packers LT in 2024 feat. Aaron Rodgers’ Jets

With rumors spreading that David Bakhtiari will be released by the Packers, reuniting with Aaron Rodgers at the Jets has been speculated as potential destination for the offensive tackle. The Green Bay player is still under contract but has been battling injury issues for the last couple of years and the word on the vine is that he will be allowed to leave.

It that happens, here are the three spots that David Bakhtiari might be best suited for.

#1 - Reuniting with Aaron Rodgers at the New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers got injured in the very first drive of his New York Jets career after he was tackled behind the line of scrimmage. He tore his Achilles on the turf and sat out the entirety of the season. While that was unfortunate, it allowed observers to validate what they had thought even before the season began.

The offensive line is a problem for the Jets. If they do not want their future Hall-of-Fame quarterback to get injured again, they have to upgrade. If David Bakhtiari is available, it will make sense to bring him here. He is familiar with the offense Nathaniel Hackett runs and also knows the way Aaron Rodgers plays from his time with them in Green Bay. He will able to slot in and allow them to draft other positions of need.

#2 - Protecting the New York Giants quarterback

If New York is where David Bakhtiari wants to go, he could also look at the New York Giants. Daniel Jones is no Aaron Rodgers but his team has the same problem as their MetLife Stadium counterparts. The Giants have been trying to find an offensive line that can reduce some of the pressure on the quarterback since the Eli Manning was there.

NFL Drafts have come and gone and they have not been able to find a solution through that way. They can now choose to lure a veteran to the team to solve the problem. David Bakhtiari is a three-times Pro Bowler and a former All-Pro and will immediately contribute to the team. Even with his injury issues, he could provide a great addition to the team.

The Giants gave up 85 sacks last year and any help they can get is a bonus. To put it into perspective, that is the second highest all-time in league history and the most in more than 15 years.

#3 - David Bakhtiari brings his experience to the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers need help all over the field. They need help on offense and defense and there is no way they can address everything through the draft. After giving up their first round draft pick to the Bears to select Bryce Young, they are now left with the situation where Chicago is first overall on the board.

They have a new coach in Dave Canales, who was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator last season. He is expected to play a crucial role in developing their young quarterback on whom they have staked the future of their franchise. But in order to do that, he needs to be protected better and given time to read his progressions and throw the ball downfield.

Getting someone with the experience of David Bakhtiari will ensure that a veteran help is present and other players will be able to learn from the former Pro Bowl and All Pro selection. While the Packers offensive tackle is unlikely to immediately challenge for Super Bowls there, he will be in a warmer climate and know that he is likely going to be atop the depth chart.