David Montgomery injury update: Latest on Lions RB for Fantasy Football Week 8

David Montgomery has been a fantasy football stud in his first NFL season as the Detroit Lions' starting running back. In just five games, he has ranked among the top 20 running backs four times, including two top-five finishes. The only issue is that he missed his second game of the 2023 NFL season in Week 7, this time with a rib injury.

Montgomery initially opened last week with a questionable injury designation before eventually being made unavailable for the Lions' most recent game. This puts his status for Week 8 in jeopardy, so his fantasy managers will have to confirm his availability this week before potentially plugging him into their starting lineups.

David Montgomery injury update

David Montgomery

David Montgomery suffered a rib injury during the Lions' Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coach Dan Campbell reportedly declared after the game that the running back would be out for "a little bit" when addressing the media.

Despite Campbell's statement, Montgomery was listed as questionable for the Lions' Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens but was eventually ruled out.

He is currently questionable again ahead of Detroit's Week 8 contest with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. His practice activity this week, as well as his listing on the official injury report, will give a better idea of where he stands.

Update: David Montgomery missed practice on Thursday, owing to his rib injury.

What happened to David Montgomery?

Montgomery missed his first game of the 2023 NFL season in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion. He returned the following week but then suffered a rib injury in his third game back. In Week 6, he recorded 33 total yards on seven touches before his day ended much earlier than expected.

In his absence, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who recently returned from an injury of his own, served as the featured running back, with Craig Reynolds working into the backfield touches as well.

If Montgomery is forced to miss additional time, the Lions will likely use a similar approach to the position. Fantasy managers should adjust their lineups accordingly.

When will David Montgomery return?

While Montgomery appears to have a chance to play in Week 8 against the Raiders, it's probably more likely that he is eventually ruled out again. The Lions are scheduled to take their bye week immediately following the contest, so sitting out one more game will give him extended time to fully recover.

For now, he should be considered questionable to play until the Lions make a decision. Fantasy football managers should have a backup plan in place for Montgomery, but his activity at practice this week will give a more accurate picture of his potential availability.

