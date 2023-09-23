David Njoku injury update: Latest on Browns TE for fantasy football Week 3

David Njoku is expected to play a big role for the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL season. The tight end has looked sharp in the opening two games, recording 72 yards on six receptions.

Njoku is yet to score his first touchdown of the season but remains among the top fantasy picks among tight ends. However, amid some rumored injury concerns for the player, some fantasy managers are pondering whether to pick the Browns star in Week 3.

Cleveland will take on Tennessee on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, in Week 3. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 1:00 p.m. ET.

David Njoku injury update

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

Njoku is listed as active on the Cleveland Browns roster on the eve of their Week 3 clash against the Tennesee Titans. Barring any late injury or setback, he should start this weekend. The tight end has played in two games this season and has been in the thick of the action.

It's safe to say that Njoku will be eager to get his first touchdown of the season on Sunday. Hence, he should be a good pick for fantasy fans.

What happened to David Njoku?

Njoku participated in a full practice session with the Browns on Wednesday. However, he popped up on the injury list on Thursday and didn't take part in practice.

Cleveland revealed that Njoku's absence was not injury-related. The player got a day's rest and returned to training on Friday.

Njoku should be fine after a rest heading into an important matchup for the Browns this weekend.

When will David Njoku return?

Since Njoku is active, he should start for the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. The tight end has become a critical member of the team's offense in recent years.

Moreover, Njoku has become one of quarterback Deshaun Watson's favorite targets. The duo will be key for the Browns if they want to get the win against the Titans on Sunday.

