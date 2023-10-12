De’Von Achane injury: 3 RBs to trade for in fantasy football to replace Dolphins star

It only took four games until De’Von Achane established himself as a legitimate backfield threat. Through four games, he is second in the league in rushing yards (460) and tied for third in touchdowns (5). The 2023 third-round pick also has two receiving touchdowns.

He made noise in fantasy football during the Miami Dolphins’ 70-point barrage against the Denver Broncos. He had 203 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in that game. He followed that up with 101 and 151-yard performances with three touchdowns.

As impressive as he has been, the rookie running back would be sidelined. His injury will be a setback to the Dolphins rushing attack. His fantasy owners are also scrambling for replacements while he’s out of action.

What happened to De’Von Achane? When will Dolphins RB return?

While Achane had a superb performance against the Giants, the Dolphins placed him on injured reserve after suffering from a knee injury. In an article by ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t specify if the rookie required surgery but mentioned that his condition wasn’t severe.

With him on injured reserve, he will miss at least four games. That timeframe will coincide with the Dolphins’ games against the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs. He could return as early as Week 10, but Miami will have their bye.

De’Von Achane can return to action in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders if all goes well. His absence can make or break Miami’s campaign in this critical stretch for playoff contention.

Meanwhile, his fantasy owners are looking for alternatives because he has been delivering a ton of points. He averaged 20.3 points per game in PPR mode and had at least 21.5 points in each of his last three games. Achane yielded a whopping 51.3 points in their conquest of Denver.

That level of production would be challenging to compensate for. But while those who got him from the draft or the waiver wire are waiting for his return, they must have another running back in place.

De’Von Achane injury: 3 alternatives for Dolphins RB

Replacing Achane’s fantasy football value is difficult. Good luck finding running backs who can deliver the same amount of points as he does. Weathering the storm is best, especially if there’s a chance De’Von Achane will return this season.

Therefore, here are some running backs who can hold the fort until the sensational rookie returns.

3) Kyren Williams

Kyren Williams at the NFL Combine

The Los Angeles Rams have relied more on their passing game thanks to Puka Nacua’s emergence and Cooper Kupp’s return. However, Williams has delivered for the Rams, mainly after Cam Akers was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

While he only has 298 rushing yards, Williams has five touchdowns. He may be averaging 59.6 yards per game, but he’s making his numbers count, especially when it’s time to put points on the board.

2) Isiah Pacheco

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco has been steady for the Kansas City Chiefs. He may not offer the same number of fantasy points as De’Von Achane, but he contributes when his number is called. He has averaged 65 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry.

The Chiefs will also face the Broncos in Week 6. Pacheco could be in position for big numbers, given that Denver is dead last in rushing yards allowed per game (187.6).

1) Jeff Wilson Jr.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

There’s an opening in the Dolphins' backfield while De’Von Achane is on IR. Wilson can fill that spot after the Dolphins opened his 21-day practice return. Wilson started the season on IR due to multiple injuries. His return comes at a perfect timing.

While Raheem Mostert will remain as Miami’s top running back, Wilson will get his opportunities once cleared to play, possibly in Week 6 when they face the Carolina Panthers.

