De'Von Achane injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Fantasy Football return

De'Von Achane, whose injury was a dent in the Dolphins' early season form, is now eligible to return after Miami’s bye week to play against the Raiders. The Miami Dolphins running back seemed unstoppable before going down in Week 5.

However, since he got hurt, the team had gone 2-1, and their offense looked less threatening. Dolphins fans and fantasy football enthusiasts were praying for Achane's return to action.

This piece will further give more details regarding the pacy running back: what happened to him and his likely return date.

De'Von Achane's injury update

According to Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network, Achane will miss at least four games with his injury. On October 18, 2023, the Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel updated reporters,

"No setbacks with De’Von as well. He’s been doing great and has high spirits. He's already a second or third-year player, and his attention is on meetings and stuff, so that’s awesome.”

This came after Achane was put on the injured reserve immediately after the injury. Achane will be activated ahead of the Dolphins' Week 11 fixture against the Raiders.

What had happened to De’Von Achane?

Achane had hurt his knee in the closing minutes of his side's Week 5 31-16 win over the New York Giants. Achane stayed in the game and played some offensive snaps.

However, at the end of the game, McDaniel and the remaining franchise decision-makers placed him on IR due to the injury. At the time of his injury, Achane was the league's second-leading rusher with 460 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 38 carries.

When will De’Von Achane return?

The earliest possible return date for De'Von Achane remains Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. That game will be against the embattled Las Vegas Raiders, a team that recently fired their head coach and general manager after a less-than-ideal start to the season.

In the meantime, the Dolphins will rely on Raheem Mostert to help steady their rush offense. Mostert will be insurance for Tua Tagovailoa in scenarios where he can't toss the rock to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.