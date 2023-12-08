De'Von Achane injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane has been phenomenal during the time spent on the Gridiron in his debut season. The Texas A&M alum plays with a chip on his shoulder and is arguably the most versatile rookie RB in the NFL this season.

Despite Achane's success in 2023, there's a feeling that he could have been even better had he not been afflicted with so many injuries. Hence, ahead of Week 14, we will look at Achane's availability for his side's upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans and what to expect from him as the regular season nears its end. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

De'Von Achane Injury Update

For the first time in what feels like forever, De'Von Achane was listed as a full participant in the Miami Dolphins' most recent training session. Achane participated without issues Thursday and looks primed to take more touches in the coming weeks.

The rookie running back is part of a fearsome one-two punch at RB alongside Raheem Mostert in Miami. These two have terrorized defenses all season long, and they should be fit and ready to go ahead of Week 14.

What happened to De'Von Achane?

Achane has dealt with pesky knee issues all through his rookie season. The pacy running back spent five weeks on injured reserve after initially suffering the knee injury in Week 5. Upon his return in Week 11, he reinjured his knee and was forced to sit out the Dolphins' Week 12 victory over the New York Jets.

Thankfully, Achane was fit enough to make his return against the Washington Commanders. Achane was superb in his return game, torching the Commanders with 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns off 17 carries. He also added three receptions for 30 yards in his team's 45-15 victory.

When will De'Von Achane return?

Barring any unfortunate events, De'Von Achane will be suiting up for his side's Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans. The rookie running back looked great in Thursday's training session, as he was a full participant.

Dolphins fans would love Achane to continue his stellar form in the 2023 season. Achane has put up a stat line of 534 rushing yards, seven rushing TDs, 101 receiving yards and two receiving TDs in six games this season. He's looking like a lock to be named to the all-rookie team at the end of the year.