De'Von Achane injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane is having a debut season to remember in the NFL. Achane has amassed a stat line of 581 rushing yards and seven TDs in just seven games and looks like a potential world-beater in Mike McDaniel's offense. However, injuries have limited the Texas A&M alum's productivity and a possible shot at the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Ahead of the Dolphins' Week 15 game against the New York Jets, we will update you on Achane's availability. So, without further ado, let's get down to business.

De'Von Achane Injury Update

According to numerous reports, De'Von Achane is dealing with a toe injury. This injury is a new condition and will be monitored on Thursday and Friday before Sunday's game against the Jets.

Achane's backfield mate Raheem Mostert is also on the injury report, with the veteran dealing with a knee injury. However, Mostert has the joint designation of "knee" and "not injury related." That means Mostert is getting his customary veteran rest ahead of the Jets game.

What happened to De'Von Achane?

De'Von Achane was decent in Week 14, even though the Dolphins surprisingly dropped a loss to the Tennessee Titans. Achane got seven touches and rushed for 47 yards in a losing effort.

However, the rookie running back seemed to pick up a new injury in his team's surprise loss. He joins the likes of tackle Austin Jackson (oblique), fellow running back Christopher Brooks (knee), safety Jevon Holland (knee), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique) on the treatment table.

The Dolphins will be looking to get back to winning ways against the New York Jets following a disappointing reversal to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. Miami dropped a game that many expected it to win, and it'll need to avoid similar slip-ups if it wants to make a deep postseason run this season.

When will De'Von Achane return?

It's unclear whether Achane's injury is severe enough to rule him out of his side's Sunday game against the New York Jets. The reason is that the Dolphins have two more practice sessions before the matchup.

Hence, Achane's status will be more precise in the coming days as the Dolphins regularly update their injury report. Achane hadn't had the best of luck with injuries in his rookie season, so Dolphins fans will hope the toe injury isn't severe enough to sideline him for Week 15.

