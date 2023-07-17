DeAndre Hopkins career earnings: How much will $26,000,000 Titans bag bump up WR's net worth?

New Tennessee Titans wideout DeAndre Hopkins will earn $26,000,000 over the next two years. The perennial Pro Bowler is one of the league's most accomplished wide receivers so the Titans might have a bargain. If Hopkins sees out his contract in Tennessee, his estimated $40 million net worth could be bumped to over $55 million after taxes.

DeAndre Hopkins will join a Tennessee Titans team that failed to meet expectations in the past season. Its offense is stacked and is highlighted by arguably the best running back in the NFL, Derrick Henry. Hopkins will receive the rock from either Ryan Tannehill or Will Levis, so you can be sure that Tennessee will be box office this year.

DeAndre Hopkins NFL Career Earnings

DeAndre Hopkins has made $111,577,890 in his NFL career so far. The Houston Texans drafted the Clemson University alum with the 27th pick of the 2013 Draft. He promptly signed a four-year, $7,626,702 rookie contract. During his earlier years in Houston, Hopkins morphed into one of the best pass catchers in the NFL, setting himself up for a nice payday in the not-so-distant future.

That contract came in 2017 when Hopkins put pen to paper on a five-year, $81,000,000 contract with the Texans. His new deal included a $7,500,000 signing bonus, $49,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $16,200,000.

Hopkins kept on performing admirably for the franchise but was abruptly dealt away to the Arizona Cardinals on March 16, 2020. On Sept. 8, 2020, Hopkins signed a two-year, $54,500,000 contract with the Arizona Cardinals, including a $27,500,000 signing bonus, $60,050,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $27,250,000.

He didn't see out his contract with the Cardinals and was released by the franchise on May 26, 2023. Hopkins has since penned a two-year contract with the Tennessee Titans.

DeAndre Hopkins NFL achievements

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best wideouts of his generation, and he has the résumé to back it up. The Clemson Tigers alum is a five-time Pro Bowler and has been selected to five All-Pro teams.

Furthermore, he was the NFL's receiving touchdowns leader in 2017. He also bagged PFWA All-Rookie Team honors in 2013. Hopkins currently has 853 receptions, 11,298 receiving yards and 71 touchdowns in 145 regular-season NFL games.

Hopkins has played for two franchises in his NFL career thus far, being the No. 1 receiving option for both teams. He will likely assume that role again with the Titans, even though the Titans favor a run-heavy offense.

We look forward to how Mike Vrabel and Co. utilize the speedster.

