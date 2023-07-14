DeAndre Hopkins supercharges Chiefs speculation after viral Instagram activity in $80,000,000 KC star's comments

DeAndre Hopkins should be close to signing with an NFL team sooner rather than later. With NFL training camps opening next week, the likeliness of the wide receiver finding his new team could come any day now.

Speculation is gaining that the Kansas City Chiefs could be the team for Hopkins. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones posted a photo of himself at the ESPY's on Wednesday night to his Instagram account.

Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels Free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins just made this comment under Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro DT Chris Jones Instagram post. Oh boy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hopkins commented on the post by using the praise emoji. Chris Jones then replied to the wide receiver's comment with the fingers crossed emoji and the shaking hands emoji.

NFL fans who saw this exchange between the two went stir crazy, believing this indicated the wide receiver was setting his sights on the Chiefs.

Many fans told the wide receiver that Kansas City was the place for him.

Whether or not this exchange was a telling sign for what is to come in the near future, remains to be seen.

Chris Jones' recent Instagram post garnered a comment from DeAndre Hopkins, which has sent fans into a flurry.

Is DeAndre Hopkins waiting for Chris Jones extension, to sign with Chiefs?

Chris Jones and the Kansas CIty Chiefs have reportedly been working on a contract extension this offseason. Both parties feel contract negotiations will be wrapped up soon and the defensive tackle will be with Kansas City for the foreseeable future.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Recent rumors suggested that WR DeAndre Hopkins is waiting for the Chiefs to create cap space with a Chris Jones extension so they could offer him a contract.



More… Report: Chiefs ‘Optimistic’ about signing All-Pro DT Chris Jones to contract extension soon, per @JeffDarlington Recent rumors suggested that WR DeAndre Hopkins is waiting for the Chiefs to create cap space with a Chris Jones extension so they could offer him a contract.More… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While that is a priority for the Chiefs, it could also be a move that opens up for another big contract. Reports have circulated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be waiting for Jones to sign his contract extension. That way, the Chiefs will know exactly how much salary cap space they have remaining.

As of right now, Jones contract has a $28 million hit to salary cap. Signing him to an extension will free up millions of dollars for Kansas City to use, perhaps to sign the wide receiver.

The Kansas City Chiefs will hope to extend Jones and then sign the Pro Bowl wide receiver to a deal between $10-$15 million a year.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault