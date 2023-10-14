DeAndre Hopkins or Zay Flowers: Which WR is a better fantasy football option for Week 6 NFL London game?

Fantasy football managers must always be aware of the NFL International Series games, such as in London or Germany. This is the case for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season when the Baltimore Ravens face off against the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This is significant for fantasy lineups because Sunday kickoff will take place 3.5 hours earlier than normal.

Due to the early start time, managers will have a bit less time to make crucial lineup decisions on players from the Ravens and Titans as they will all lock before the main slate of games.

One potential debate could be whether to use Zay Flowers or DeAndre Hopkins in fantasy football this week. The following breakdown may make this decision a bit easier.

Is DeAndre Hopkins a good pick in fantasy football Week 6?

The Tennessee Titans have been in desperate need of legitimate wide receivers ever since sending superstar A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles before the start of last season. The departure left a massive hole at the important WR1 spot on their roster, although they are one of the rare teams that still feature a run-heavy offensive style.

The Titans' lack of established weapons in the passing game contributed to their struggles last year, resulting in them acquiring DeAndre Hopkins ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Hopkins has been one of the most consistently strong wide receivers over the past decade, so they theoretically directly addressed the biggest issue with their roster construction.

Joining the Titans gave Hopkins a bit of a polarizing outlook for fantasy football this year. He has always been a high-volume receiver, but his situation in this new offense could provide a wide range of potential outcomes. The upside is that he would have little competition for targets, but the Titans' offensive scheme often limits the total number of passing attempts.

Hopkins currently ranks as the WR37 in fantasy football during the 2023 NFL season. He has dominated the Titans' passing volume as his 28.5% target currently ranks seventh among all wide receivers. This is generally a key indicator of fantasy football success, but he is averaging just over eight targets per game. Basically, he's receiving a giant slice of a small pie.

On the more positive side for Hopkins, he posted his best fantasy football game of the season so far last week against the Indianapolis Colts. He recorded eight targets on 11 receptions for 140 yards on his way to a WR7 finish in PPR leagues.

His breakout performance could be an indicator of bigger things to come, as he could just now be fully adjusted to his new offense, developing chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Hopkins will look to keep his fantasy football momentum rolling in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens in another version of NFL London. This presents a mediocre matchup for him, as the Ravens rank towards the middle of the pack in defending wide receivers. They are currently allowing the 14th most fantasy points per game to the position, giving Hopkins a solid opportunity at another strong performance.

Is Zay Flowers a good pick in fantasy football Week 6?

The Baltimore Ravens went through a philosophical offensive transition during the 2023 NFL offseason. They replaced offensive coordinator Greg Roman with Todd Monken, signaling a shift from a creative rushing scheme to a dynamic passing approach. The next step was to support the change by upgrading their relatively weak group of wide receivers.

In addition to signing Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, the Ravens also selected Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Flowers profiles as a speedster and playmaker with elite route-running skills, which is exactly what they were seeking in their new offense.

Through just five games of the 2023 NFL season, he has already emerged as their most consistently productive wide receiver.

Flowers' season-long fantasy football numbers look strikingly similar to Hopkins' relative efficiency. Flowers currently ranks as the WR36, one spot higher than Hopkins, while ranking just two spots below the Titans' star in target share percentage. This puts them in the same tier of wide receiver options entering their Week 6 matchup.

The Ravens rookie set a new season-high with 11 targets last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, though he turned that into a fairly disappointing five receptions for 73 yards. His volume is what makes his future outlook so attractive, as quarterback Lamar Jackson has targeted him more than any of their other wide receivers by a significant margin.

Flowers will look to stay heavily involved in Week 6 against the Titans in a favorable matchup against their weak passing defense. They have struggled to cover fantasy football wide receivers so far this year, allowing the ninth-most points per game to the position. This is a matchup that Jackson can potentially take advantage of, especially considering the Titans' strengths.

Tennessee has allowed the eighth fewest points per game to tight ends, so superstar Mark Andrews may have a challenging day for his own fantasy football outlook this week. With Flowers clearly serving as their WR1 this year, and Jackson's favorite target Andrews having a tough matchup, the rookie makes for an intriguing lineup option in Week 6 fantasy football.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Zay Flowers: Who should I start in Week 6?

According to the Start/Sit Optimizer, Zay Flowers is a better wide receiver option than DeAndre Hopkins in fantasy football for Week 6 in London. Flowers' reliable volume makes the main difference in their projections this week, as the tool predicts more receptions and yardage for him than Hopkins in this particular matchup.

The fact that the Titans have struggled much more than the Ravens in defending wide receivers is another key factor in Flowers' superior projections this week. He also has a predictably higher likelihood of scoring a touchdown. While neither wide receiver has done so this year yet, the Ravens being the favored team suggests that Flowers will potentially have more opportunities than Hopkins.