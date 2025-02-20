Deebo Samuel to Commanders: Exploring potential trade package for 49ers’ star WR

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter on Feb. 9, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has officially requested and received permission to seek a trade.

Samuel made his stance clear to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan:

"I'm more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it's best that we find another team," Samuel stated.

NFL: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

The team recently extended Brandon Aiyuk on a $120 million deal and invested a first-round pick in Ricky Pearsall. Samuel's role diminished in 2024, resulting in 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns.

The Washington Commanders, with $80.5 million in cap space, present an intriguing destination. Their new GM Adam Peters worked with Samuel in San Francisco from 2019-2023. That familiarity could prove crucial in trade discussions.

49ers' cap constraints could force June release for Deebo Samuel

NFL: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

The 49ers face steep financial penalties in any pre-June trade. ESPN's Dan Graziano detailed the numbers on Wednesday:

"The 49ers would take on $31.55 million in dead money cap charges for 2025 if they traded Samuel."

Trading Samuel after his March 22 option bonus would cost San Francisco $47 million in dead cap space. This financial reality gives Washington significant leverage in negotiations.

Recent receiver trades established a market floor. The Raiders got a conditional third-round pick for Davante Adams in 2024. Cleveland got comparable compensation for Amari Cooper at the deadline.

Washington's offense requires another playmaker outside of Terry McLaurin. Their second-best receiver, Olamide Zaccheaus, had only 506 yards in 2024. Deebo Samuel's skill set is tailor-made for Kliff Kingsbury's short-passing attack.

PFF graded Samuel 25th among 76 receivers on targets under 10 yards. His top-10 ranking in yards after catch on these plays fits Kingsbury's system. Jayden Daniels would also gain another dynamic weapon.

Ben Strauss of ClutchPoints suggested a package on Feb. 10: Washington's 2025 third-round pick, a conditional 2026 late-rounder for Deebo Samuel, and a seventh-round selection. However, the 49ers' likely post-June 1 release strategy could change the equation.

A post-June 1 cut designation would save San Francisco $5.1 million in 2025 cap space. The remaining $20.8 million dead money would shift to 2026. This approach lets interested teams negotiate fresh contracts without Deebo Samuel's current deal.

