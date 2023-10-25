Deebo Samuel injury update: Latest on 49ers WR for Fantasy Football Week 8

Deebo Samuel has established himself as one of the best wideouts in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers star has also become a top fantasy pick over the years.

However, Samuel has been dealing with a shoulder injury this season that has limited his game time. Now, fans are curious to learn whether he will recover in time for San Francisco's Week 8 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct 29.

Deebo Samuel injury update

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

At the time of writing, Samuel is listed as out on the 49ers' roster. He also didn't take part in practice with the team on Wednesday.

As things stand, Samuel is unlikely to feature in Week 8 against the Bengals. The wideout has sustained a hairline fracture of his shoulder and is in line to miss Sunday's game.

Since Samuel is not expected to play this weekend, you should not draft him in your fantasy team.

What happened to Deebo Samuel?

As per reports, Samuel injured his shoulder late in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 6 clash against the Cleveland Browns. He was spotted getting treatment in the blue medical tent on the San Francisco sidelines before the team ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

Samuel subsequently missed the Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings. He is now expected to be ruled out for the Week 8 clash against the Bengals as well.

The 49ers will not want to rush Samuel back into the thick of things amid his shoulder problem. San Francisco has an important run of games in the second half of the regular season and the receiver is bound to play an important role for the team.

When will Deebo Samuel return?

The 49ers have not revealed any details on when Samuel will return. However, there are suggestions that he will miss the Week 8 game against the Bengals.

San Francisco has a bye in Week 9 and will be glad to allow Samuel some time off to recover. The player might then be able to return to action in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.