Week 11 of the NFL season means that millions of fantasy football leagues are reaching their climax, with playoffs mere weeks away.

Wide receivers can be crucial in winning your fantasy matchup, especially in PPR formats, with receivers arguably clocking up more points than any other position outside QBs.

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers and Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams have shown glimpses of why they're revered as some of the best WRs in the league. But if you own both in your fantasy football league, which should you start?

Is Deebo Samuel a good fantasy option for Week 11?

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers is one of the best dual-threat wide receivers in the NFL, with the 27-year-old known as arguably the best-rushing wideout in the league.

Samuel displayed his dual-threat ability on his return from injury in Week 10, catching four passes and rushing three times, including one rush for a touchdown.

After missing time through injury, Samuel is ranked as WR49 in PPR scoring, amassing 87.6 points. He's averaging 12.5 points per game as he's missed two games, as well as not gaining any points in one due to going down injured.

The 49ers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, and they're ranked as the fourth-easiest opponent for WRs in 2023. Tampa Bay has allowed the second-most passing yards per game this year with 266.9, with only the L.A. Chargers averaging more. This game represents a great matchup for Deebo Samuel as he continues his rehabilitation from injury.

Is Puka Nacua a good fantasy option in Week 11?

Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua has been a revelation as a rookie in 2023. Nacua wasn't drafted until round five of the 2023 NFL Draft. But the BYU product established himself as a potentially elite WR quickly.

Nacua has already clocked up 64 receptions for 827 yards and two touchdowns. He ranks as WR10 in PPR formats, averaging 17.7 points per game - 159.1 total.

Nacua benefitted from Cooper Kupp missing time to begin 2023, but even with his return, Nacua has been excellent. Despite this, Nacua has hit double-digit fantasy points in PPR, scoring just once in the last four games.

Unfortunately for the Rams, Matthew Stafford missed time after suffering a thumb injury, but he's expected to return in Week 11 against the Seahawks.

The Rams take on their NFC West rivals, Seattle, this week and it's an average matchup for Puka Nacua. The Seahawks have the 19th-best defense against WRs this year, allowing the 11th most passing yards per game (238.3).

Nacua was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday with a swollen knee issue, and this is worth monitoring moving forward.

Deebo Samuel vs Puka Nacua: Who to start in Week 11?

If you own both Deebo Samuel and Puka Nacua in fantasy football and are unsure who to start in Week 11, use our start/sit analyzer to help you decide.

Our analyzer states you should start Nacua over Samuel in Week 11. The Rams may be in a shootout versus their division rival, while the 49ers are expected to dominate the Buccaneers and may not need to utilize Samuel as much.

As mentioned, keep an eye out for news of Nacua's swollen knee issue, as he may not be 100% heading into Sunday.

