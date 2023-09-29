Denver Broncos injury report Week 4: Updates on Jerry Jeudy, Frank Clark and more 

In the upcoming clash scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1st, at Soldier Field Stadium, the Denver Broncos are set to face the Chicago Bears.

Both teams are in the midst of preparations for their Week 4 showdown, but the Broncos have been grappling with injuries that stemmed from previous games.

Among the notable casualties on the Denver Broncos' injury list for Week 4 are key players like WR Jerry Judy, LB Frank Clark, and LB Josey Jewell.

With a current league standing of 0-3, the Denver Broncos are eager to rebound after a challenging 20-70 loss to the Dolphins in the previous week. Their primary objective is to secure a victory against the Bears this Sunday.

Achieving this goal will rely heavily on the performance of star QB Russell Wilson, who needs all hands on deck, including starting WR Jerry Jeudy and LB Frank Clark.

Jerry Jeudy injury update: Latest on Broncos WR for Week 4

Denver Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy

Following a notable hamstring strain during training camp, Jeudy's return to the field was initially anticipated to be delayed into the early season. Surprisingly, he made a comeback in Week 2.

Over the past two games, he secured 8 receptions out of 12 targets, amassing a total of 106 yards. In the latest face-off against the Miami Dolphins, he made five receptions, accumulating a total of 81 yards.

However, he's yet to find the end zone for a touchdown. After just two games, Jeudy faces another setback. This time, it's a concern with his knee.

Jeudy's participation in practice on both Wednesday and Friday was limited. Despite this, there is a strong likelihood that he will be on the field for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Frank Clark injury update: Latest on Broncos LB for Week 4

Denver Broncos' LB Frank Clark

Frank Clark is currently listed on the injury report with a hip ailment, leading to his absence from practice sessions this week.

The injury, a tear in his groin and abductor, occurred during a practice session prior to the team's Week Two game against Washington.

Consequently, he won't be suiting up for the Bears match this week. Clark's sole appearance this season was in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, where he registered two tackles.

Despite this setback, Clark holds an optimistic outlook and is confident about his return for the Jets game in Week 5.

Additional Week 4 injury concerns for Broncos vs Bears

Denver Broncos Injury Report:

LB Frank Clark (hip), LB Josey Jewell (hip), and Mike Purcell (ribs) did not take part in this week's practice sessions and are listed as questionable for the upcoming game.

On the other hand, WR Jerry Judy (knee) and FS Justin Simmons (hip) had limited participation in practice and might be available for the upcoming match.

Chicago Bears Injury Report:

DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring), DB Eddie Jackson (hamstring), CB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring), and TE Marcedes Lewis (rest) were absent from practice sessions this week. Additionally, RB Travis Homer had limited practice participation on Thursday due to an ankle injury.