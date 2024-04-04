  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 04, 2024 07:38 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos Top 30 Visits Tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos entered the 2023 NFL season with many hopes and aspirations. The team had just convinced Sean Payton to come out of retirement, and the strict head coach would surely bring discipline to Denver, right? Well, not exactly.

The Broncos missed the playoffs for the umpteenth time, and Russell Wilson was released at the end of the season. Wilson's dead cap hit is the NFL record, and the Broncos will pay him for the upcoming season despite his signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Due to a nightmarish cap situation, the Broncos must prioritize the upcoming NFL Draft to build a solid roster for Sean Payton. Hence, the Broncos are inviting numerous high-end prospects for Top 30 visits. Here's a look at the prospects set to meet with Sean Payton ahead of the upcoming draft.

Broncos Top 30 visits list for 2024 NFL draft prospects

Here's a list of the prospects set to embark on Top 30 visits with the Denver Broncos:

  • Chigozie Anusiem, Cornerback, Colorado State
  • Easton Gibbs, Linebacker, Wyoming
  • Jordan Magee, Linebacker, Temple
  • Michael Hiers, Quarterback, Samford
  • Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback, Washington
  • Millard Bradford, Safety, TCU
  • Mohamed Kamara, Edge rusher, Colorado State

The above potential draftees will meet with Sean Payton and senior Denver Broncos members to assess their compatibility with the franchise.

Denver Broncos' 2024 NFL draft picks

Here's a look at the Broncos' picks ahead of the upcoming NFL draft:

  • Round 1, Pick 12
  • Round 3, Pick 76
  • Round 4, Pick 121 (from the Miami Dolphins)
  • Round 5, Pick 136 (from the Cleveland Browns through the Carolina Panthers)
  • Round 5, Pick 145 (from the New York Jets)
  • Round 5, Pick 147
  • Round 6, Pick 203 (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans)
  • Round 6, Pick 207 (from the San Francisco 49ers)

2024 NFL draft first round

Here's a look at the current first-round order of the upcoming NFL draft:

  1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland through the Houston Texans)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Baltimore Ravens
  30. Detroit Lions
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

