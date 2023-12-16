Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions injury report Week 15: Latest on Josh Reynolds, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and more

The Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions are set to face off in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. Both teams come into the game with winning records and postseason aspirations.

The Broncos come into the game fresh off a 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Denver is playing some great football, and perennial Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is playing his best since leaving the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. Sean Payton's methods are working, and the Broncos are playing with a chip on their shoulder.

On the other hand, the Detroit Lions can punch in their postseason ticket with a win against the Denver Broncos in Week 15. Jared Goff and Co. have been phenomenal this season, and they look set to earn Dan Campbell a well-deserved playoff slot. While the Lions' recent form hasn't been the best, it shouldn't discountenance what they've done all season to get to this stage.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit

Denver Broncos' injury report for Week 15

According to the Denver Broncos' official website, eight players are on the injury report. Two of these eight have been ruled out of the Saturday Night Football game against the Lions. Those two are linebacker Nik Bonitto and tight end Greg Dulcich due to knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.

The rest of the players on the injury report are either questionable or unspecified.

Detroit Lions' injury report for Week 15

As for the Detroit Lions, the franchise has five players on the injury report coming into the Saturday Night Football game. Of these five, only rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker has been ruled out with an injury.

The rest of the players on the injury report are listed as questionable, meaning there's a good chance they'll feature on Saturday.

Josh Reynolds' injury status

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds is currently listed as questionable for his side's Saturday game against the Denver Broncos.

Reynolds was listed on the Lions' Week 15 injury report Wednesday as limited due to a back issue. He remained a limited participant all week, and anyone's guess is his status ahead of the game.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's injury status

As for Lions' star cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the lockdown defensive back remains on the sidelines heading into Week 15. Gardner-Johnson has been medically cleared to return to action after a spell on the sidelines, but the Broncos game seems too soon to return.

Gardner-Johnson has not played in the NFL since Week 2 after he suffered a torn pectoral during his side's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. His return must be handled carefully, as it has been months since he has been on the Gridiron.

