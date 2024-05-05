Deommodore Lenoir landing spots: 3 teams that could sign 49ers star after he enters free agency in 2025

Deommodore Lenoir is set to become a free agent in 2025. The San Francisco 49ers cornerback has been a key part of the franchise since his sophomore season.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, let's look at three potential landing spots for Deommodore Lenoir upon the expiry of his current contract.

Three teams that could sign Deommodore Lenoir in 2025

1. Atlanta Falcons

Ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, the Atlanta Falcons had a glaring need at the cornerback position. However, the franchise decided to draft a quarterback, two defensive tackles, two edge rushers, one linebacker, one running back and a wide receiver.

Hence, they still lack a third cornerback to complement or back up A.J. Terrell and Clark Phillips III. Deommodore Lenoir could be a solid addition to the grit-and-grind Atlanta defense. His tackling ability should complement the existing defensive backs on the roster.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are the NFL's premier "almost there franchise." The Bills are one of the best teams in the AFC Conference, but they can't just seem to get over the hump of the Kansas City Chiefs and their other postseason rivals.

One issue with the Bills is the cornerback position, and the franchise should have addressed it via the 2024 NFL draft instead of prioritizing other positions of need. That's where Deommodore Lenoir comes in, as the 49ers' ball hawk is a player with proven deep postseason experience.

Lenoir was a solid part of his team's NFC Championship run in 2023 and their Super Bowl run in 2024. His addition should give the Bills' locker room much-needed championship experience.

3. San Francisco 49ers

While the first two options are tantalizing propositions, it might be in Lenoir's best interest to return to the 49ers. He understands the ins and outs of the franchise, and he has been a part of its recent successes.

The grass isn't always greener on the other side. Lenoir might be better off re-uping with the 49ers and chasing sustained NFC Conference success.