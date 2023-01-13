Derek Carr Landing Spots: 3 NFL teams that need to avoid the Raiders QB trade at all costs

Derek Carr's time with the Las Vegas Raiders has ended, with the Fresno State University alum posting a lengthy farewell message to Raiders fans via his social media accounts.

Carr's time with the Raiders was the personification of the ups and downs, with the former second-round pick being great at times and utterly frustrating at other times. The 2022 season was meant to be Carr's coming out party, as the Raiders blessed him with arguably the best wide receiver of the past half a decade.

However, Derek Carr still posted his worst passing season since his rookie year and a testing year for the entire Las Vegas Raiders organization.

The Raiders have decided to move on from their franchise QB of the past nine years, and it's officially time to speculate. Instead of choosing the right fit, we will be going through a list of three NFL teams that must avoid the Raiders QB at all costs. So without further ado, let's get to the rankings.

Three teams that should avoid adding Derek Carr to their roster

3. The Indianapolis Colts

Since Andrew Luck left the Colts, the franchise has had a revolving door of veteran QBs that still need to lead the franchise back to the promised land. Jim Irsay might be one of the least popular GMs in the league, but even his biggest detractor will feel sorry for his QB record over the years. As such, Irsay might be tempted to jump at the chance of getting a three-time Pro Bowler with a cannon of an arm.

However, rather than trading for Derek Carr, the Colts should concentrate on moving up in the 2023 NFL Draft or selecting a more consistent veteran QB. What's more, if Carr didn't succeed by having Davante Adams as a slot receiver, what makes it sure that he would succeed without his Fresno State running mate? As such, Jim Irsay and the Colts might be better off sitting out the Carr sweepstakes.

2. Detroit Lions

When the Detroit Lions accepted a trade offer from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 for Matthew Stafford in exchange for Jared Goff and a bunch of picks, the NFL world thought they were fleeced.

What's worse is that Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl win in his first season in LA. Conversely, Goff was the starting quarterback on one of the league's worst sides. However, fast-forward to the subsequent season, the Rams and Lions virtually traded places.

Now that Matthew Stafford is swatting away retirement questions, the Rams look finished, and the Lions are smiling to a sixth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (courtesy of the Rams).

So why should the Lions make the trade for Derek Carr while they can get a solid college QB with their sixth overall pick or merely run it back with Jared Goff? We've seen stranger things happen in the NFL, but the Detroit Lions shouldn't throw away their progress after a couple of mixed seasons with Carr.

1. The New England Patriots

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, if not the greatest ever. As head coach, the winner of six NFL titles is known to take a chance on written-off players and turn them into mental monsters.

Despite a few rumors, we wouldn't advise Belichick to pick up the phone and call Carr. Derek Carr spent this season being coached by known Belichick protégé, Josh McDaniels, and we all know how it ended. Belichick is a way better coach than McDaniels, but Carr's performance in the New England Patriots' knock-off system does not make for great reading.

Furthermore, Bill Belichick spent a first-round draft pick on Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones was pretty decent in his debut season at center, almost winning the offensive rookie of the year award. As such, it would be unfair and premature to toss him into the side after an iffy sophomore season.

The Patriots could use a Pro Bowler to run their offense, but they'd be far more receptive to a certain number 12 than the Raiders' number four, Derek Carr.

Poll : 0 votes