Deshaun Watson or Dak Prescott: Who should I draft for my fantasy football team in 2023?

The 2023 NFL season is near, and with it comes a new fantasy football season.

There are plenty of players who should be considered in the fantasy football realm, and quarterbacks especially hold much weight. Obviously at least one of Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Joe Burrow will be a favorite of fantasy footballers, but there are others who warrant consideration.

Two of them are Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson, but who will be a better pick?

Comparing Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson's 2023 fantasy outlooks

Dak Prescott's and Deshaun Watson's teams are coming off contrasting seasons.

The Dallas Cowboys were among the best teams in the NFC, finishing second in the East division, but Prescott threw 15 interceptions - the most in the league. And while they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what would ultimately be Tom Brady's final game, they then lost at the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Watson, meanwhile, did not even start the season, as he had been banned for 11 games in relation to the various sex crimes he had been alleged to have perpetrated during his days as a Houston Texan. Without him, the Cleveland Browns went 4-7. They were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.

During the offseason and preseason, the Cowboys made significant changes to their roster, with the most notable being the release of running back Ezekiel Elliott and a trade for Trey Lance. The Browns themselves were not anonymous in the player market, splurging in additions to their already loaded wide receiver room: trading for Elijah Moore, then drafting Cedric Tillman in the third round (coincidentally with the pick that came with Moore).

Deshaun Watson vs. Dak Prescott: Analyzing who is the better quarterback for fantasy footballers

Dak Prescott's league-high 2022 interception count has served to lower his value in the 2023 fantasy market, with PFN listing him at as low as rounds 7 and 8. However, he still has a more talented team around him than Deshaun Watson, although concerns have been raised by the holdout of Zack Martin, who has been one of his key blockers.

Also of note, this is Watson's first full season as a Brown, so he will be under a lot of pressure this time after having finally acclimatized himself with the team culture. He should hover around QB10 - not exactly elite, but not washed up, either.

If championship aspirations are wanted, Prescott is the way to go, but Watson presents a low-risk choice for those looking for career comebacks.