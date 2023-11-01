Deshaun Watson injury update: Latest on Browns QB for Week 9 Fantasy Football

Deshaun Watson's injury has been a contentious issue among fans and analysts. The former Pro Bowler hasn't played for the Cleveland Browns since Week 6, but that hasn't stopped his team from starting the season 4-3.

Hence, there are some calls for the Browns to permanently elevate either P.J. Walker or Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the QB1 slot, but that is unlikely to happen.

Deshaun Watson injury update

According to Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Deshaun Watson is not expected to start in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. Watson is yet to recover from his injury fully, and he won't be rushed back in Week 9.

The reporter also added that Watson's status since Week 4 has been murky. Hence, the Browns will likely lean towards starting either Dorian Thompson-Robinson or P.J. Walker at QB.

What happened to Deshaun Watson?

Watson's 2023 injury woes started when he took a hard hit in his team's Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans. The hit affected his shoulder, and he left the game to be replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Watson was originally told it was a four- to six-week injury, however, the Clemson Tigers alum rushed back to play in his team's Week 6 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

His comeback lasted just four drives, and Walker replaced him. Walker has been solid ever since, helping keep the franchise afloat while they wait for Watson to return to his Houston Texans form.

When will Deshaun Watson return?

If the reports are accurate, then Watson is well on track to make a return in the coming weeks. His team's Week 9 fixture against the Arizona Cardinals might be too close for comfort, so the franchise is leaning towards sitting him for the game.

However, Watson should be primed for a Week 10 return against the Baltimore Ravens. This game could be the perfect coming-out party for the former Pro Bowler, as the Ravens and Browns have one of the biggest rivalries in professional American football. Hence, we've circled that date for Watson's potential return to action.