Did Bailey Zappe say the N-word? Fact-checking viral claim about Patriots QB

Bailey Zappe has had ups and downs since taking over from Mac Jones as the New England Patriots starting quarterback. He had 13 completions for 141 yards and zero touchdowns in their Week 13 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Conversely, his 25 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns helped the Patriots upset the Denver Broncos in Week 16. While New England's fans are raving about the signal-caller from Western Kentucky, he might have said something controversial during that game.

Did Bailey Zappe mention a derogatory term for African Americans?

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of a video from the New England Patriots Instagram account. It shows a caption wherein Bailey Zappe allegedly said to running back Ezekiel Elliott:

“You’re a bad –er, right?”

The Patriots quarterback said this after Elliott scored on a 15-yard touchdown catch with 9:48 left in the third quarter. It was Elliott's second receiving touchdown in his last three games.

Zappe might have said the n-word, and the Patriots could have shared the video on social media. However, there are other expletives that ended in "-er" that Zappe could have mentioned.

What's known is that the second-year player mentioned something that must be censored.

If the Twitter post was made on the same day as the Patriots' video, then the team's social media handler has deleted that update. However, here's that soundbite from their sights and sound video on their YouTube account.

Likewise, Bailey Zappe's entire message for Elliott goes:

“I don’t care what anybody says, you’re a bad (expletive), alright? That’s a hell of a play!”

Regardless of what Zappe said, the Patriots are delighted to get another victory because there haven't been many this season. Defeating Denver improves their mark to 4-11 with two games left.

New England will fight for pride when they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 and the New York Jets in their season finale.

Did the Patriots' victory jeopardize their 2024 NFL Draft placement?

While there are rumors about Bill Belichick parting ways with the team he has coached for 24 seasons, and a new front-office executive might be taking over from him.

That general manager would want to secure an early pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, given the deep pool of upcoming rookies. However, the Week 16 win by Bailey Zappe and the Patriots might bump them to a later selection.

Though tied with the Washington Commanders at 4-11, the NFC East squad takes the third overall spot due to a slightly weaker Strength of Schedule.