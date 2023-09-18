Did a fan die at Patriots vs. Dolphins? Exploring sudden turn of events at Gillette Stadium

A New England Patriots fan tragically passed away on Sunday night, during his team's Week 2 NFL clash against the Miami Dolphins, according to reports from TMZ. The 53-year-old male supporter identified as Dale Mooney from Newmarket, New Hampshire, was in attendance at Gillette Stadium when he suffered a medical condition.

The unfortunate incident took place in the 308/309 section of the stadium at around 11 p.m. ET, during the fourth quarter of the game, which the Patriots eventually lost 17-24. Mooney was rushed to the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro but was pronounced dead just before midnight.

As per reports, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office is currently investigating the incident, which is in its preliminary stages. Details surrounding the tragic event have not been revealed, however, no charges have been filed amid Mooney's death. An autopsy is expected to be released to determine the cause of his death.

Earlier on Sunday, there was another separate medical emergency at the game when a man suffered a cardiac arrest. However, as per NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon, two off-duty firefighters sprung into action at the Stadium and conducted CPR to revive the supporter.

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: Bill Belichick's team suffers second loss in a row

The New England Patriots have not had the best start to their 2023 season. They suffered a 20-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Bill Belichick's side lost their second game of the season to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 on Sunday. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for 231 yards on 31 passes with one touchdown, but his team succumbed to a 24-17 loss to the Dolphins.

The Patriots are the only team in their AFC West division who have failed to record a win in the opening two weeks of the new season. Belichick and Co. will need to get their first win on the board soon if they want to get a spot in the playoffs.