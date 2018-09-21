Dilly dilly to all the Cleveland fans! Mayfield promises further Browns success

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 12 // 21 Sep 2018, 15:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Baker Mayfield after the Browns' win over the Jets

Baker Mayfield implored Cleveland Browns fans to enjoy their long-awaited victory but promised there is more to come following Thursday's success over the New York Jets.

After a run of 19 winless games in the NFL, dating back to Christmas Eve 2016, the Browns finally snapped their streak with a 21-17 triumph.

Mayfield - the number one overall draft pick - was thrown into the action late in the second quarter after starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor was forced out with a concussion, completing 17 of 23 passes as he inspired the Browns' comeback from 14-0 down.

Beer company Bud Light had stocked fridges around the city with alcohol, promising to unlock them whenever the Browns finally ended their sorry sequence.

And, quoting Bud's advertising slogan, Mayfield encouraged all Cleveland fans to revel in the moment while insisting there would be more days like these to savour.

RETWEET IF THIS IS HOW YOU FEEL RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/L1k4b3VMKE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018

"Dilly dilly to all the Cleveland fans!" he said. "It's not the only win we're going to celebrate. It's a building block for us. We did some good things but there's still a lot we can work on.

"We're nowhere near where we want to be but we're in a good spot right now to build a foundation and keep going.

"Cleveland deserves the win, but we're not done yet. Don't break the dilly dilly coolers too hard, just enjoy it, we deserve it but at the same time we're just getting started."

Head coach Hue Jackson refused to confirm whether Mayfield would start next week against the Oakland Raiders, and the man of the hour insisted he was not worried about that decision just yet.

"I'm not focused on that," Mayfield said. "It's a singular focus, got to enjoy this one. It's like winning twice, you play on Thursday then you get to watch everybody else lose on Sunday. I'll enjoy it right now and we'll see what happens next week."

Mayfield also had kind words for his fellow rookie QB Sam Darnold, who fell to 1-2 on the season with the Jets.

"I told him good game, keep playing well, keep pushing," Mayfield said. "We're in the same spot, rookies playing our first NFL games, he's playing well, he's leading his team and I'm proud of him."