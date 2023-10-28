Diontae Johnson or Rashee Rice: Week 8 Start 'Em Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Projection

Diontae Johnson and Rashee Rice are two wide receivers who have gone down different paths in fantasy football this season. Johnson has played in just two games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Rice has become more involved in the Kansas City Chiefs' proficient passing game this season.

Both players have interesting matchups this week, as they are seen as top-40 receivers in Week 8. The big difference for fantasy football managers is the quarterbacks each wideout has.

Kenny Pickett has targeted Johnson six times in his two games, while Patrick Mahomes has found Rice 10 times over the last two games.

Let's see which talented receiver is the best option to start in Week for fantasy football.

Is Diontae Johnson a good fantasy option in Week 8?

Johnson had a great week in fantasy in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams with 12.9 PPR points. He had five receptions for 79 yards in the team's 24-17 win, as the six targets were second to George Pickens, who had eight.

The 27-year-old enters Pittsburgh's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars not being on the team's injury report. This makes Johnson an interesting option this week.

Per FantasyPros, he had an 85 percent route run rate and a 24.0% target share versus the Rams. There were signs that Pickett would include Johnson more in the passing game with Pickens moving forward. Jacksonville's pass defense ranks 31st in passing yards allowed per game at 273.9 yards.

This could mean that Johnson could be in store for a big game, given his upside in targets. Johnson has the potential to be a top-20 fantasy receiver in Week 8.

Is Rashee Rice a good fantasy option in Week 8?

Rice has found footing in a Chiefs offense that includes tight end Travis Kelce. This season, he's second to Kelce on Kansas City in targets (34) and yards (305). The rookie wideout is a good fantasy option in Week 8, as he had at least 10+ PPR points in five of the Chiefs' seven games this season.

This includes his 17-point effort in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers with five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown. It was his third touchdown this season, which is also second to Kelce.

Week 8 sees the Chiefs facing the Denver Broncos, which could work in the favor of Rice. The Broncos' defense is tied for the most touchdowns allowed to receivers this season with nine. Fantasy football managers with Rice on their team should start him, if possible, this week.

Diontae Johnson vs. Rashee Rice: Who to start in Week 8 fantasy football?

When looking at the Sportskeeda Start/Sit optimizer, it is as close as it can get between Johnson and Rice in Week 8. Per the optimizer, Johnson gets a slight edge over Rice by just 0.1.

The results indicate that both WRs are in store for great games, as Johnson receives that minor bump due to him getting more targets than Rice. However, Rice is more likely to find the endzone per the optimizer.

If fantasy owners have both players on their teams, starting them is ideal, depending on who's on your roster. This makes the choice harder as there's no bye for any team in Week 8, meaning there are better options in fantasy. We would consider starting Johnson, Rice or both if the roster permits, as their matchups are ideal.