Does Justyn Ross have a girlfriend? Chiefs WR’s relationship status explored

Justyn Ross is turning heads with his impressive showings at training camp. The Kansas City Chiefs receiver is yet to make an appearance for the team in the NFL but it appears that he could play his first game in the upcoming 2023 season.

According to reports, Ross is single and does not have a girlfriend. The wideout seems to be focused on his football career at present.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ross could see himself making the climb to a regular for the Chiefs in 2023. However, he needs to stay healthy. The 23-year-old is currently behind the likes of Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore in terms of getting the nod from head coach Andy Reid.

Ross played college football with the Clemson Tigers. As a freshman in 2018, he caught 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns, which included some outrageous grabs.

He, unfortunately, missed the entire 2020 campaign after being diagnosed with Klippel-Feil syndrome, a congenital fusion of his spine requiring surgery. In 2021, Ross recorded 514 yards on 46 receptions with three touchdowns.

Ross had injury woes in his first season with the Chiefs as well. He was placed on the team's IR list in July 2022 due to offseason foot surgery that caused him to miss the entire season.

Justyn Ross' contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs WR Justyn Ross

Justyn Ross signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in May 2022 as an undrafted free agent. He put pen to paper on a three-year, $2,560,000 contract with the team, which included an average annual salary of $853,333.

Ross is set to earn a base salary of $750,000 with Kansas City in 2023. Many believe that the receiver could play a crucial role for the Chiefs in the upcoming campaign after watching him at training camp.

Andy Reid's side clinched the Super Bowl title last season, beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game. However, Kansas City will be looking to build on its dynasty with Patrick Mahomes as the team's quarterback.