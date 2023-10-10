Does Kirk Cousins have a no-trade clause? Exploring Vikings QB's contract

Minnesota Vikings franchise QB Kirk Cousins is one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the NFL. The veteran passer has been in the league since 2012 and has four Pro Bowl selections in his stellar career.

By virtue of his importance to the Vikings, Kirk Cousins has a no-trade clause that he would have to waive if the Vikings wanted to move him. Cousins is one of the select few players in 2023 with a no-trade clause inserted into their contracts. The rest include but aren't limited to Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), and Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns).

How has Kirk Cousins performed in 2023?

Kirk Cousins entered the 2023 season with a chip on his shoulder, with his existing contract set to expire at the end of the season. So far in 2023, Cousins has given the Vikings no reason to move on in a hurry.

Cousins has put up a stat line of 1,498 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions in five games in 2023. He has done this despite his team's dismal 1-4 record to start the season.

To make matters worse, Cousins' number one target, Justin Jefferson, is dealing with an ankle injury sustained in a Week 4 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. This loss means that the Vikings are left with K. J. Osborn and Jordan Addison as the only true wide receivers on the roster heading into Week 6. It might be an uphill task to salvage the season even though Cousins is playing at an elite level.

Kirk Cousins' time in Minnesota

Kirk Cousins joined the Minnesota Vikings on March 15, 2018, after the expiry of his contract with the Washington Redskins. Cousins then signed a fully guaranteed three-year deal worth $84 million. It's important to note that this was the first fully guaranteed deal in NFL history.

Since signing with the Vikings, Cousins has elevated his game to perennial Pro Bowl status. The four-time Pro Bowler has guided the Vikings to three winning seasons, two postseason berths, and the team's first NFC North crown since 2017.

Furthermore, Cousins has numerous Minnesota Vikings franchise records to his name. These records include but aren't limited to most pass completions in a regular season, most consecutive games with a passing touchdown, most consecutive seasons with at least 3,600 passing yards, and more.