Dolphins-Cowboys weather report: What's in store for Week 16 game in Miami?

The Miami Dolphins got back to winning ways last week with a resounding 30-0 victory over the New York Jets. When they play the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium today, they hope to raise their season record to 11-4 at home and get one step closer to winning the AFC East and earning the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Cowboys need to win today even more because they are tied for the NFC East lead with the Philadelphia Eagles. Had they not lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15—a game in which quarterback Dak Prescott and the rest of the offense were held to only 10 points while the defense gave up 31 points—they might have been more at ease heading into this contest.

What is the weather like on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami?

It's possible that wind and rain will have an impact on the Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium. Weather.com reports an 11 percent probability of rain during the game, along with winds as high as 15 mph.

The good thing is that the windy weather that has recently accompanied a few NFL games in Miami hasn't had much of an effect on either side's games or the game plans.

There may be some weather-related effects in this game, considering the two teams playing today have the most explosive passing offenses in the league.

How to watch and stream Cowboys vs Dolphins on Sunday?

Ahead of today's Week 16 game at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins and Cowboys both have a 10-4 record. Both teams boast some of the best defenses and offenses in the league, and they have occasionally won games by huge margins and with complete dominance.

The game will be shown live on FOX on Sunday, December 24, at 4:25 p.m. ET. Greg Olsen (color analyst) and Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) are part of the broadcast team for the game. The sideline reporters will be Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews.

The best places for live streaming are FuboTV and SlingTV for those who are unable to watch the game on Fox.

All the details you need to watch the game are below:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2023

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: Fox

Broadcast team: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline reporter), Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Streaming: SlingTV, FuboTV, DAZN (Canada)