Dolphins vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is out for the Week 16 showdown?

The Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins are set to face off in a battle of two storied NFL franchises. Both teams have identical 10-4 records and will be fine-tuning their rosters for potential deep playoff runs in separate conferences.

Dallas comes into this game after their first loss in six games. That loss came against the Buffalo Bills, who inflicted a 31-10 defeat on America's team.

The game was never close, and Josh Allen had a field day against a Dallas defense that never got out of the mark. The loss showcased potential pitfalls in the Cowboys' impressive system, and they'll need to figure it out before a grueling playoff schedule in the stacked NFC Conference.

As for the Miami Dolphins, they are currently having a great run of form. They enjoyed a comprehensive 30-0 victory over the New York Jets in Week 15 and didn't need MVP candidate Tyreek Hill for the contest.

Of course, it won't be as easy against the Dallas Cowboys, but Tua Tagovailoa and Co will fancy their chances against Jerry Jones' side in Week 16.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins Inactives Week 16

According to the Miami Dolphins' official website, the franchise will not have Robert Hunt due to a hamstring injury. The veteran offensive lineman did not participate in training this week. Hence, he'll be unavailable for selection in tonight's game.

Furthermore, the Dolphins have seven players currently listed as questionable for tonight's crunch fixture against one of the NFL's best-run franchises.

These players are: Tyreek Hill, Xavien Howard, Austin Jackson, Jevon Holland, Emmanuel Ogbah, Cam Smith and Elijah Campbell. The players listed as questionable are going to be game-time decisions.

Tyreek Hill's fitness is a particular talking point, with the superstar wide receiver having missed his first game of the year last week due to an ankle injury.

Dallas Cowboys Inactives Week 16

As for the Cowboys, they have two players who were ruled out of tonight's game due to injury. They are defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who is dealing with knee and ankle injuries, and offensive tackle Tyron Smith, who is nursing a back injury.

Furthermore, three members of the Cowboys are listed as questionable for tonight's game. They are defensive end Viliami Fehoko Jr., free safety Malik Hooker, and Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin. The rest of the players on the injury report are unassigned.

