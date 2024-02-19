Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels: Which QB should Commanders draft with #2 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft?

The Washington Commanders have the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after finishing the previous season with a 4-13 record. The franchise will have a fresh start under new majority owner Josh Harris after hiring Dan Quinn as head coach, replacing Ron Rivera.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will also take over as offensive coordinator. Conversely, Joe Whitt Jr. will be their next defensive coordinator after Rivera and Jack Del Rio, who got fired after a 2023 Week 12 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Together with new general manager Adam Peters, their first order of business is to determine who they will select at two. The Chicago Bears have the number one pick, and there’s a consensus among mock drafters that they will choose former USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

If that’s the case, the Commanders have several options for their first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. They could draft an edge rusher, a cornerback, or an offensive lineman at that spot. However, choosing a quarterback is also on the table, even if they have Sam Howell.

After Williams, there are other quarterback prospects on the board, with Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels being two of the more prominent names in the class. If they are still available, which rookie could help Washington more?

Drake Maye draft profile

In two seasons as North Carolina’s starting quarterback, Maye proved why he was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. In his final season with the Tar Heels, he had solid numbers of 269 completions for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

But that’s not even the best year of this esteemed 2024 NFL Draft prospect. Maye finished his redshirt freshman season with 342 completions for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He completed his college football career with a solid 64.75 completion percentage.

Even though football scouts and experts praise Drake Maye’s arm strength, his mobility makes him difficult to contain or pin down. He had 16 rushing touchdowns and 1,209 rushing yards in two seasons at North Carolina.

Aside from his rocket arm, impressive accuracy, and fluid mobility, Maye’s pocket awareness and quick assessment of his progressions make him a highly-graded 2024 NFL Draft prospect. He’s not only adept in making plays under pressure, but he can also zip balls through narrow throwing windows.

For all his good attributes, Drake Maye struggled when the defense altered his pre-snap read. Even if things aren’t going their way, his penchant for saving plays can turn into sacks or interceptions.

Jayden Daniels draft profile

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner showed brilliance at quarterback during his first year with Arizona State, finishing with 205 completions for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns. He rediscovered his game when he transferred to LSU after his junior year.

During his Heisman-winning season, Daniels completed 236 passes for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. He also completed 70.4 of his throws in two seasons with the Tigers. But aside from his accuracy, this 2024 NFL Draft prospect is also a legitimate threat in the ground game.

When he’s not throwing darts at his teammates, he keeps the chains moving with his feet, as proven by his 1,134 rushing yards and ten touchdowns last season. He did well the season before with 885 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Aside from his impeccable speed and command of the pocket, Daniels is exceptional in making long throws accurately. Give him a gap in the line of scrimmage, and he can turn it into a significant gain by keeping the ball to himself.

But while his deep-ball accuracy is beyond question, his timing and consistency with intermediate and short passes have room for improvement. Bulking up can also prevent injuries he could get from vicious tackles.

Drake Maye or Jaden Daniels: Who should the Commanders pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Commanders are in a great situation leading into the 2024 NFL Draft. Aside from getting an early draft pick, they have the biggest cap space, helping them sign some talented players at positions that badly need improvement.

However, it’s uncertain if they can solve their offensive line woes in one offseason. Howell absorbed 65 sacks in 17 games last season, the worst rate in the league. If that problem persists, they can keep opposing rushers honest by drafting Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Drake Maye is a tremendous talent who can help an NFL franchise if he can translate his game to the pros. But Daniels fits Washington’s personnel better, especially with wide receivers like Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin on board.

When the pocket collapses, Daniels is a more explosive threat than Maye in chasing first downs. Therefore, the Commanders are better off with the former LSU standout as they usher in a new era.