Drew Brees becomes first QB to eclipse 75,000 career passing yards

New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees became the first quarterback in NFL history to eclipse 75,000 career passing yards on Sunday.

Brees returned from a five-game absence after missing time with a thumb injury and the signal caller reached an impressive landmark in the Saints' 31-19 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

A Super Bowl champion and MVP, Brees reached the feat after throwing for 373 yards and three scores against the Cardinals.

Brees now sits atop the all-time list with a total of 75,218 yards.

Drew Brees on Teddy Bridgewater#Saints pic.twitter.com/BcVBA780j4 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 27, 2019

While Brees dominated in his return, he made sure to give credit to Teddy Bridgewater, who has led the Saints to five wins as a starter this season.

"I can't say enough great things about Teddy and his leadership over the last five weeks," Brees told reporters.

"He basically stepped into the role that obviously I would normally have. ... addressing the team, addressing the skill players and different things throughout the week.

"He took on that role. Not just the guy throwing the ball or the guy handing off the ball, but the guy being in charge of the huddle and being a leader."

Thanks to Bridgewater's solid stand-in efforts, New Orleans enter their Week 9 bye week at 7-1 and hold first place in the NFC South.

The Saints have two very capable players they can use under center but are glad to have a future Hall of Fame player like Brees back in the fold.

"Drew Brees is who you thought he was. He's the best quarterback in the NFL," wideout Michael Thomas said.

The Saints will resume play on November 11 as they take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-7).