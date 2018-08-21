Eagles QB Wentz unsure he'll be cleared to play opener

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is feeling good with his progress in training camp but the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is unsure if he will be ready for week one of the NFL season.

Wentz is coming off an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ended his 2017 NFL season after 13 games and forced him to miss Philadelphia's Super Bowl triumph.

The star received clearance last week to participate in 11-on-11 drills, although he has not been approved for contact yet.

When Wentz receives that clearance is up to team doctors. And with only 17 days remaining until the Eagles' season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on September 6, time is running out.

"The final hurdle, which will not be my decision, will be being cleared for contact," Wentz told reporters on Monday.

"I feel good. I mean, I think you guys kind of see me out there. I have no hesitation in the pocket when guys are around me, those things. I feel really good. But it’s going to come down if they feel confident in contact, and when that is I can't say yet."

"I thought the guys looked good, I felt good, knee was feeling good, so it was a good day."@cj_wentz reacts to Sunday's practice:

The Eagles should have Nick Foles available to start the opener if Wentz is not ready.

Whether he gets cleared in time or not, Wentz is pleased with his progress.

"Everything has been going well, all throughout rehab, just been constant progression. I feel really good where I'm at," Wentz said.

"It's going to be close [getting cleared for week one]."