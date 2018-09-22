Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Eagles RBs Ajayi & Sproles out Sunday v Colts

Jay Ajayi - cropped
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi

Carson Wentz will make his much-awaited return at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but they will be without two of their running backs against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Eagles announced on Friday that both starting running back Jay Ajayi (back) and backup Darren Sproles (hamstring) will be unavailable.

Both players were injured in Week 2 in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had been limited in practice this week. 

It gets worse. Third-string tailback Corey Clement is listed as questionable with a quadricep injury. If Clement plays, expect him to carry a heavy load.

Third-year back Wendell Smallwood and rookie Josh Adams are fourth and fifth on the depth chart.

In addition, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was a limited participant in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable on the injury report.

With receiver Mike Wallace placed on injured reserve earlier this week, the Eagles signed free agent Jordan Matthews on Wednesday.

Matthews, the Eagles' second-round pick in 2014, recorded 225 catches for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons in Philly before being traded to the Buffalo Bills.

Coach Doug Pederson said Matthews could "possibly play". If he does, he will join a thin receiving corps that includes Nelson Agholor, Kamar Aiken — signed by the Eagles last week — and Shelton Gibson.

 

