Eagles vs Giants inactives: Who is out for Week 16’s game tonight?

Under coach Brian Daboll's direction, the New York Giants had an outstanding season and made the playoffs last year. But the club has had a difficult 2023 thus far.

The Giants' 5-9 record this season makes it unlikely that they will make the playoffs this year short of a miracle.

The Eagles, who at 10-4 have already secured a postseason spot but are still running for the NFC East crown with the Dallas Cowboys, will host the Giants on Christmas Day, looking to close the season as strong as possible.

Going into this contest, Philadelphia is one game behind the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers for the top slot in the NFC, so the outcome of the Week 16 matchup will likely determine their playoff seeding.

Here's what you need to know to watch the Week 16 game:

Date and Time: Monday, Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Livestream: FuboTV

TV: Fox

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Eagles Inactives Week 16

Due to various injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles will be without four starters for their Christmas Day game against the New York Giants. The NFC East team's defensive side of the ball is where three players are on the sidelines.

Avonte Maddox (pectoral) and Darius Slay (knee) of the Philadelphia Eagles, guard Landon Dickerson (thumb) and linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee) will not play today. Due to an abdominal condition, Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow is also considered questionable to participate.

DeVonta Smith, a wide receiver for the Eagles, was injured in Week 15 and was absent from practice on Thursday or Friday. However, there was some positive news on Saturday as the 25-year-old Smith was back in the building and clarified that he would be good to go on Monday.

Sua Opeta is anticipated to start for the team against the Giants instead of Landon Dickerson.

New York Giants Inactives in Week 16

Some players on the New York Giants will not play in today's game, either.

Several important defensive outlets for the Giants may be absent against the Eagles. Dexter Lawrence, a defensive lineman for the team, is questionable and will probably be a game-time decision. Running back Gary Brightwell (hamstring), tight end Lawrence Cager (groin) and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (back) are also questionable to play for New York.

The Week 16 contest will not involve defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee) and offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle).

