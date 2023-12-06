Early Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 14: Justin Fields, Adam Thielen, De'Von Achane in the spotlight

Week 14 of the 2023 fantasy football season is the final week before the playoffs begin in many leagues this year. Most formats host their postseason bracket between Weeks 15 and 17, ignoring Week 18 to avoid players potentially sitting out in the final week of the NFL season.

With just one more regular season game to go for most managers, a win may be absolutely crucial.

Some losing fantasy teams this week will have failed to punch their ticket to the playoffs. Many managers are in desperate need of a Week 14 victory to avoid falling victim to this dreaded situation.

In order to secure their destiny, managers will need to produce the best lineup possible this week to maximize their final fantasy scores.

Determining which players to target in fantasy football each week is based on a large number of variables. Some of the most crucial factors include injury situations to relevant players, recent individual performances, direct weekly matchups, offensive projections, expected workload, and potential game scripts. Weighing all of them helps to pinpoint the most favorable weekly situations.

Using the Start/Sit Optimizer can make this complicated and extensive process much easier. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable for any player in a given week before generating lineup advice and fantasy projections.

Managers who use it often gain an edge over their leagues as this useful data helps to maximize fantasy scores.

Bye weeks also play an important role when finalizing line-ups in fantasy football. The Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals will be off this week, making all of their players unavailable for fantasy lineups.

Managers counting any players from these teams will need to look for potential replacements. The following list can help them do so.

The Optimizer was also used to help produce some potential starts and sits in Week 14 of the 2023 fantasy football season. The following list features an ideal target and fade candidate, based on their individual weekly situation, from each of the four major offensive fantasy positions.

Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em Picks

Week 14 RBs

Justin Fields

While he has not been as consistently dominant during the 2023 fantasy football season as he was during his historic campaign last year, Justin Fields is still an excellent option in the right matchups.

This is demonstrated by him finishing among the top eight quarterbacks three times this year, including two top-3 finishes. One of them was against the Detroit Lions.

Fields gets another opportunity to face off against the Lions in Week 14, against whom he rushed for a season-high 104 yards just three weeks ago. Their defense has severely struggled in limiting fantasy quarterbacks this season, especially in recent weeks as they have overall declined in many areas.

They are currently allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game, making Fields a strong target.

De'Von Achane

Multiple injuries this season have limited rookie De'Von Achane to receiving a full workload in just four games so far. He has been an absolute fantasy football superstar in those games, ranking among the top five running backs in PPR leagues in all four of them.

He also averages the second-most fantasy points per game this year in his position, trailing only Christian McCaffrey.

Making Achane even more impressive is the fact that he has done so while splitting carries with Raheem Mostert. The explosive rookie has proven that he can post massive numbers with limited touches.

Now that he's healthy again, he makes for an elite option against the Tennessee Titans, and even more so if the Dolphins continue to increase his workload.

Brandin Cooks

After an extremely disappointing start to the 2023 fantasy football season in his first year with the Dallas Cowboys, Brandin Cooks has bounced back impressively in recent weeks. After recording just one finish among the top 25 wide receivers in the first nine weeks of the season, he has now done so in three of his past four games.

Up next for Cooks is an enticing match-up on Sunday Night Football, against the Philadelphia Eagles. Their passing defense has been poor this season, including allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The veteran has a solid shot at keeping his current hot streak rolling.

Cole Kmet

Tight ends are in the most difficult position to navigate in fantasy football due to the lack of depth. Most options are often uninspiring and inconsistent, but Cole Kmet has been quietly reliable for the Chicago Bears. He has ranked among the top 12 players in the position six times this year, including two TE1 finishes.

The Detroit Lions have struggled to defend tight ends this season, including allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position. With Kmet earning at least five receptions and seven targets in four of his past five games, he could be in line for another big performance in Week 14.

Fantasy Football Week 14 Sit 'Em Candidates

Week 14 WRs

Matthew Stafford

After a slow start to the 2023 fantasy football season, Matthew Stafford has been heating up in recent weeks. He opened the year by finishing outside of the top 10 quarterbacks in each of his first 10 games, but has now ranked among the top eight quarterbacks in both of the past two weeks.

Despite his recent surge, Stafford should still be avoided in Week 14 lineups in all formats. He has a brutal matchup up next against the Baltimore Ravens, who rank towards the top of the NFL in most defensive categories. This includes allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Jaylen Warren

The Pittsbugh Steelers have used a near-even split between Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren for their backfield touches in recent weeks. This wasn't the case in their most recent game as they went back to featuring Harris, leaving Warren with his fewest touches in his past six games.

The reduced volume makes Warren a riskier line-up option in Week 14, especially against the New England Patriots' elite defense on a short week for Thursday Night Football.

The Patriots are allowingcthe fewest points per game across the past five weeks and rank in the top half of the NFL in limiting production to fantasy football running backs.

Adam Thielen

After a massive start to the 2023 fantasy football season for the Carolina Panthers, Adam Thielen has been much less productive in recent weeks. He opened the season by finishing among the top 20 wide receivers in PPR leagues in five of his first six games, but hasn't done so again in any of his past six games.

Up next for Thielen is a challenging Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. He will have a difficult time bouncing back against their elite passing defense, especially considering they have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers this year.

Pat Freiermuth

Despite missing significant time this season, Pat Freiermuth has been productive in fantasy football in the games he has played in. In seven games this year, he has finished among the top 10 tight ends three times. He has also been targeted at least four times in five of his seven total games.

While Freiermuth has been a solid line-up option this season, he is best to be faded in Week 14 against the New England Patriots. Despite their awful record, they rank towards the top of the NFL in many defensive categories. This includes allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends.