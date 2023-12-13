Early Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 15: Kyren Williams, Kyler Murray, Courtland Sutton in the spotlight

Week 15 will kick off the 2023 fantasy football playoffs in most league formats. The traditional three-round single-elimination tournament will determine all of the league champions for the 2023 NFL season. It's time for managers to go all-in with their starting lineups as stashing players and focusing on bench depth is basically irrelevant at this time of the year.

It is now all about creating the best lineup possible for each week and the best way to do so is by targeting high-upside in the most favorable matchups. Managers who have made it this far by punching their tickets to the postseason likely know the importance of analyzing all of the available options before finalizing lineups.

Determining which players to target in fantasy football each week is based on a large number of variables. Some of the most crucial factors include injury situations to relevant players, recent individual performances, direct weekly matchups, offensive projections, expected workload, and potential game scripts.

Using the Start/Sit Optimizer can make this complicated and extensive process much easier. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable for any player in a given week before generating lineup advice and fantasy projections. It can help to make sure playoff lineups are fully maximized.

The optimizer was used to help produce some potential starts and sits in Week 15 of the 2023 fantasy football season. The following list features an ideal target and fade candidate, based on their individual weekly situation, from each of the four major offensive fantasy positions.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em Picks

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford has rounded into form just in time for the 2023 fantasy football playoffs. After failing to record a top-10 finish in any of his first nine games this year, he has now done in each of his past three games. Before his hot streak, he totaled just nine passing touchdowns all season long but has thrown 10 touchdowns across his past three games.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has an ideal situation in Week 15 to turn in another massive performance. The Washington Commanders have been one of the worst overall defenses this season, allowing a ton of fantasy points to most positions. This includes allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Kyren Williams

Targeting multiple Rams in Week 15 could be a winning strategy against the poor Commanders' defense. They also allow the seventh-most fantasy points per game running backs, making Kyren Williams an excellent target this week. He has also quietly been one of the most productive overall fantasy players this season.

Williams has limited starts this year after beginning the season as a backup for Cam Akers and also missing four games with an injury. In the games he has started, he ranks as the RB3 in fantasy points per game this season. Considering his favorable matchup, he truly has RB1 upside this week.

Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the red zone during the 2023 fantasy football season. He has scored a touchdown in 10 of his 13 games so far, significantly increasing his fantasy value. He has eclipsed 10 PPR fantasy points in all but one of his games this season, making him a consistently reliable lineup staple.

The Denver Broncos star could see a massive boost in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions' struggling defense. They have been particularly weak against opposing passing attacks, ranking in the bottom 10 yards and points allowed over the past five weeks. They also allow the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta is coming off his worst performance of the 2023 fantasy football season so far in his most recent game. He set season lows with two receptions and 23 yards while turning in a season-worst TE31 finish in PPR leagues. On the positive side, this is the first time he has finished outside of the top 20 players in his position in 13 games, ranking among the top eight seven times.

The Lions rookie sensation is an excellent bounce-back candidate in Week 15 against a Broncos defense that has struggled to defend fantasy tight ends all year long. They are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to the position, so despite his disappointing performance last week, managers shouldn't be afraid to start him again this week.

To acquire any of these Week 15 targets, make sure to consult the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Sit 'Em Candidates

Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray has provided a major boost to all managers who were patient enough to stash him during the 2023 fantasy football season. He has only played in the Arizona Cardinals' four most recent games but has still ranked among the top 10 quarterbacks twice. He has done so by totaling three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns.

Despite his valuable contributions, he is better off left on the bench for the first round of the 2023 fantasy football playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers feature one of the most elite defenses in just about every category, including allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

James Cook

Following a disappointing five-game stretch where he finished outside of the top 30 running backs in PPR leagues four times, James Cook has bounced back strong in recent weeks for the Buffalo Bills. He has finished among the top 12 running backs in each of his past three games with the help of scoring two receiving touchdowns.

His excellent run could come to an end in an extremely difficult Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. They have been one of the top defenses this season by many different measures, including allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs.

Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen has cooled off considerably after his scorching start to the 2023 fantasy football season. He exceeded five receptions in nine consecutive games in his first year with the Carolina Panthers, clearly emerging as their WR1. He has struggled a bit since then, totaling just nine receptions in his past three games and going eight weeks without a touchdown.

Things won't get any easier for the veteran in Week 15 in a challenging matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Their underrated defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers, making Thielen a fade candidate this week.

Hunter Henry

Streaming tight ends based on their weekly matchups has recently been a popular strategy in fantasy football. Hunter Henry is an excellent example of this due to his polarizing results with the New England Patriots. He has finished among the top 10 tight ends four times this year but has ranked outside of the top 20 players in his position eight times.

This means that Henry should only be started in favorable situations. Week 15 is not one of them. The Kansas City Chiefs defense has been dominant in defending the pass this season, including allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends.