Elic Ayomanor Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Titans WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Elic Ayomanor's NFL career is off to a good start after he scored his first career touchdown against the LA Rams in Week 2 of the 2025 season. The rookie wide receiver, selected with the No. 136 overall pick in April, is starting to look like a good second option for fellow rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Ayomanor could also be a good option for fantasy managers ahead of Week 3, as the Titans' offense appears to look better by the day. If you're interested in him, check out the options for this player.

Should you add Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor in Week 3 waiver wire?

After a discreet debut, where he tallied two catches for 13 yards, Elic Ayomanor was much better in Week 2, as he was targeted six times, caught four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Ayomanor scored 13.60 points (15.90) in total, showing that he can be a good option for the Titans and fantasy managers for the rest of the season. Calvin Ridley is the clear WR1, but the Titans could see a competition between Ayomanor and Tyler Lockett for the WR2 role.

The Stanford product is still unknown to many teams and the Week 2 performance could be the start of a special period. If you're thinking of adding him, he can be a good option for flex or to replace a wide receiver during the bye weeks.

Elic Ayomanor fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

Ayomanor spent two seasons at Stanford, where he amassed 125 receptions for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards during his two-year stint. The Titans traded up in the fourth round of this year's draft to pick Ayomanor, which tells us they have high hopes for the rookie.

He entered the season with good expectations, as ESPN projected him to score 88.79 fantasy points in 2025. After his terrific showing against the Rams, he's projected to score 9.82 fantasy points in Week 3.

The Titans will go against the unbeaten Indianapolis Colts (2-0) on Sunday, which could be a good opportunity for Ayomanor to showcase his talents again. The Colts have a terrific offense, but the Denver Broncos proved their defense can be damaged.

Ward and Co. are learning and getting better and Ayomanor's surge could elevate the team's game.

