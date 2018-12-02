×
'Embarrassed' Hunt apologises for alleged February altercation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    02 Dec 2018, 22:58 IST
Kareem-Hunt-020318-USNews-Getty-FTR
Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt has publicly apologised following the release of a video that appeared to show him in a violent altercation with a woman.

The running back was dropped by the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday after TMZ released footage of an incident in which Hunt appeared to shove and kick a woman several times.

Appearing on ESPN on Sunday to discuss the incident and his release, Hunt said he was sorry and "extremely embarrassed".

"Honestly, I just want to let the world know how sorry I am for my actions," Hunt said. "It's been a tough time for me. I'm extremely embarrassed because of that video."

Of the February incident in Cleveland, he added: "It was a long night and, to be exact, it doesn't really matter what happened. I was in the wrong.

"I could have taken responsibility and made the right decision to find a way to de-escalate the whole situation. [There were] definitely some things that were said and did that I did not like and that's not an excuse.

"That person in that video did not deserve that. I didn't mean to hurt anybody or anything like that. It's really tough because I feel like I let a lot of people down. And I just really want to apologise to everybody, the Chiefs organisation, my family and close friends."

Hunt, who was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List, added that he was never questioned by the NFL but said he plans to "take action" by seeking counselling with the hope that he can one day play in the league again.

"I'm going to get treatment," Hunt said. "I'm going to just make sure that nothing like this ever happens again."

The Chiefs said in a statement on Friday that the NFL had initiated investigations with law enforcement earlier this year.

