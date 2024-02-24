Emmanuel Ogbah landing spots: 3 best teams that should pursue former Dolphins LB

The Miami Dolphins are clearing cap space by releasing Emmanuel Ogbah as per latest reports and that means he is likely to join a fourth team in his NFL career soon. While there is a chance that he might rejoin some of his previous teams where he previously played, that looks unlikely.

The Cleveland Browns, who were the team that initially drafted him, are well stocked with defensive options and the firepower of Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. The Kansas City Chiefs, unlike their previous Super Bowl-winning iterations, were stronger and more consistent on defense than on offense. So while they might look at Emmanuel Ogbah, it is entirely possible that another team might suit him better.

Here, we look at the three teams that could be good landing spots for him.

#1 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are perennial contenders but not serial winners. They have contrived to find a way every season to lose in some fashion in the playoffs. A missed field goal doomed them this year.

But what hurt them the most was the inability to muster a functional defense in the Divisional Round of the playoffs that could hurt Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. One could consider it misfortune that they had injuries at every level of defense but it also showed that no depth is too much to have if you want to win.

Adding a player like Emmanuel Ogbah could give them the depth that they crave. They have the pieces to make a Super Bowl run but need just a little more. Having played for the Miami Dolphins, the linebacker can add that and also brings the knowhow of navigating that division.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

Antonio Pierce has been confirmed as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after serving in an interim capacity to end this previous season. He has brought a steel to the team and prides himself on tough, physical, defense-dominated football.

He also widely regarded as one of the best man managers in the league ever since reports emerged of how the players were respoding to him. They were vocal in their support of the coach after the season ended.

Having a mentor like that can do wonders. Marcus Epps is on his third team since 2019 but has flourished under Antonio Pierce's leadership. Emmanuel Ogbah could do the same. Add in the fact that the Raiders head coach was once a linebacker in his playing days, he could be the perfect guide to a player who will be playing on his fourth team.

#3 - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are beginning a new era. This is their first under the new ownership group and they have a new head coach in Dan Quinn. They finished with the second-worst record in the league last season and they will look to improve on that. There are a lot of issues to fix and it will have to be addressed through a mix of draft picks and free agency.

Emmanuel Ogbah could be a good addition here. They need depth in pass rusing after letting both Montez Sweat and Chase Young leave last year. While they might get new defensive ends, a veteran backstop in the linebacker position cannot be underestimated.

Dan Quinn is also a defensive coach who got this job after working wonders with the Dallas Cowboys, especially with someone like Micah Parsons. Emmanuel Ogbah could flourih under him.

Emmanuel Ogbah contract details

Emmanuel Ogbah came over from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2020 season. He last signed a contract with the franchise on the first day of free agency in 2022. It was a four-year $65 million contract that included a guaranteed signing bonus of $32 billion.

He did not have any guaranteed money left on his contract going into this offseason. The Dolphins will save $13.7 million in cap space with $4 million of dead money accrued from the balance of his signing bonus. Because of these situations, Emmanuel Ogbah was widely considered as one of the prime candidates who could lose out due to cap considerations.

But given his talent and experience, there should be other NFL teams, as outlined above, who might want to give the linebacker another opportunity in the league.