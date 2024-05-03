Eric Stokes landing spots: 3 teams that could sign CB as Packers decline $12,500,000 fifth-year option

The Green Bay Packers declined the fifth-year option on 25-year-old cornerback Eric Stokes.

Stokes was drafted in the first round with the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Heading into his fourth NFL season, the Packers decided to decline the fifth-year option, which was going to cost Green Bay $12.5 million.

Stokes will now be a free agent after the 2024 NFL season. Here are three teams who should sign him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Three teams that could sign Eric Stokes

#1 Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have a need at cornerback, and it's likely the team will still have a need after the 2024 NFL season after not drafting a cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Falcons' starting cornerbacks are Clark Phillips III and AJ Terrell. However, Terrell's contract is up after this season, as is Antonio Hamilton's, so there will be spots available.

Eric Stokes could come in and compete for a starting job ,and a change of scenery would likely be good for him. He would also be able to play at home, as he's from Georgia and played his college football at Georgia.

#2 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills went out and traded for Rasul Douglas midway through the season from the Green Bay Packers, and it has worked out well, so going back to Green Bay for another cornerback could make sense.

Douglas will be a free agent after the 2024 NFL season, while first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam has not worked out in Buffalo. The Bills will need to address the cornerback position next season, and Eric Stokes has shown flashes of being a solid cornerback in the NFL.

#3 Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have a need at cornerback, and that need will likely remain after the 2024 NFL season.

Denver used a fifth-round pick on Kris Abrams-Draine out of Missouri, but the Broncos still need to add more to the position. Entering this season, Denver's starting cornerbacks are Levi Wallace and Pat Surtain II, but Surtain has been the subject of trade rumors, so there may be a need to replace him.