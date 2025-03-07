Evan Engram to Patriots? Exploring chances of TE signing with AFC East team to play with Drake Maye

The New England Patriots are a possible landing place for tight end Evan Engram after his release by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Patriots have the most salary cap room available in the NFL, allowing them to make a push for the former Pro Bowler.

Engram, a veteran of eight NFL seasons with 496 receptions for 4,922 yards and 25 touchdowns, was released by Jacksonville as part of the franchise's roster renovation. The release comes after an injury-plagued 2024 season in which he suited up for only nine games with hamstring problems and a torn labrum.

As reported by BVM Sports, the Patriots have some buzz surrounding them after Drake Maye's rookie season and Mike Vrabel taking on HC responsibilities. Josh McDaniels is back as the offensive coordinator, and he prefers to use 12 personnel. The Patriots may be in the market for a tight end to complement Hunter Henry.

Engram's Jacksonville release preserves the Jaguars around $5.99 million in cap space, Over the Cap says, although they will carry a $13.5 million dead money tag. The action comes after Jacksonville traded wide receiver Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans.

Evan Engram is looking forward to the next chapter

On Friday, on X, Evan Engram posted a farewell message to the Jaguars and expressed his excitement for the next chapter of his life.

"It's all love Jax," Engram tweeted. "But they just let a mf dog loose! Excited for what's next!"

According to 985thesportshub, the Patriots wonder whether hiring Engram would be worth the cost. New England already has Hunter Henry signed through 2026, and Austin Hooper played well with Henry last year. Re-signing Hooper to a contract comparable to his last one (one-year, $3.125 million) may be the more conservative option than going after Engram.

Josh McDaniels often uses two-tight end formations (12 personnel), which could be a chance for a pass-catching tight end such as Evan Engram to complement Henry. This style of offense would give second-year quarterback Drake Maye more receiving threats to work with as he continues to develop.

The Patriots should balance Engram's production upside against his recent injury history. His Pro Bowl year, 2023, included a franchise-record 114 receptions for 963 yards.

