×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ex-Wasps star Wade struggling with NFL transition

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    18 Dec 2018, 23:44 IST
christianwade - Cropped
Former Wasps wing Christian Wade

Former England rugby union international Christian Wade admits he is struggling to make the transition to American football but will not give up.

Wade quit rugby and Wasps in October to pursue a career in the NFL through the International Player Pathway programme.

The 27-year-old is currently learning the trade in the United States in a bid to earn a contract in the league, yet it has not all been plain sailing so far.

"I have had a couple of those [tough] days," he told Sky Sports. "There was a day out in Florida where we were doing some classroom stuff and I was just getting everything wrong.

"They were asking me to draw this up and then they were like, 'No'. I was thinking, 'I'm pretty sure I learnt this last week'.

"There have been times where I've been like, 'Ah, what am I doing?' It's so hard, I'm getting it wrong and I'm trying to figure out where I stand and how I will learn all this stuff.

"Then I just have to remember the things I've done in my career and everything I've left behind as well. That gives me the motivation to want to get it right, to learn and to just figure out what I need to figure out in order to be successful.

"That's what it is. You can either give up because it gets too hard or you can take a step back and just figure this out and keep pushing through."

Omnisport
NEWS
Wade to pursue NFL career after rugby union retirement
RELATED STORY
Wasps' Wade retires from rugby union amid NFL rumours
RELATED STORY
5 NFL team raps you may not remember
RELATED STORY
Cardinals' Fitzgerald makes NFL history with most...
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: The Tale of two fascinating finishes from Week 6
RELATED STORY
Holmes to meet with Sharks amid NFL switch talk
RELATED STORY
5 Best NFL Rookies of All Time
RELATED STORY
Mid-season NFL awards
RELATED STORY
NFL: Meet The First Female NFL Commentators
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 3 Undefeated teams in the NFL
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us