Fact Check: Did Donald Trump force Jalen Hurts' exit from Lil Wayne's agency? Skip Bayless gives real answer

Jalen Hurts recently inked a bumper contract extension worth a massive $250 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. The quarterback sealed this with the help of agent Nicole Lynn.

However, Lynn wasn't representing him when he signed his rookie contract as the 52nd overall pick in 2020. Coming out of the Oklahoma Sooners football program, he was represented by Lil Wayne's agency, Young Money Sports.

Hurts was known to have had an unhealthy breakup with Lil Wayne's agency. In essence, what led to his decision to exit the sports agency company?

Nicole Lynn @AgentNicoleLynn I’m so grateful that I get to have a front row seat to experience the journey of @JalenHurts . This is just the beginning. Your name will be cemented in history for years to come. #WeDidIt I’m so grateful that I get to have a front row seat to experience the journey of @JalenHurts. This is just the beginning. Your name will be cemented in history for years to come. #WeDidIt https://t.co/T9CNB8rCI1

Skip Bayless, a close friend of Lil Wayne, revealed in a recent episode of Fox Sports podcast Undisputed that Jalen Hurts left the agency due to what could be considered a rather absurd reason.

The Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller decided to leave due to a picture of the rapper with former United States President Donald Trump. The sports columnist and commentator maintained the photo had something to do with the QB's eventual exit from the agency.

Lil Wayne WEEZY F @LilTunechi Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 https://t.co/Q9c5k1yMWf

Although this could be considered speculative, it is possible that Skip Bayless has reliable sources on Lil Wayne's perspective regarding the situation.

Skip Bayless is known to have a close personal relationship with Lil Wayne and has been seen spending time with the rapper both on his show and in real life.

Jalen Hurts' Agent Nicole Lynn’s Relationship with Young Money Sports

Jalen Hurts has a previous relationship with Young Money Sports. His current agent, Nicole Lynn, also previously worked with the agency. Bayless claimed Lynn was highly-rated by Lil Wayne and saw the agent characteristics in her.

Lynn departed the rapper's sports agency in 2021 to join the Rich Paul-founded Klutch Sports Group. The University of Oklahoma Law graduate currently serves as the president of the Los Angeles-based sports agency. Her exit from Young Money was said to have not gone well with Lil Wayne.

With the Eagles QB and top draft picks Will Anderson Jr. and Bijan Robinson on her list of clients, Nicole Lynn is making a name for herself in the NFL.

