Fact check: Is Antonio Brown performing at Super Bowl 58 halftime show?

There were reports that Antonio Brown, who has been having a new career as a rapper, would perform at the Super Bowl 58 half-time show.

He has also frequently been mentioned when discussing musicians who could appear in the Super Bowl halftime show. However, after an announcement on Sunday, it has been revealed that another artist, Usher, and not Brown, will be headlining the 2024 event.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Among the most widely watched competitions every year is the Super Bowl. The headlining act for the halftime show has been revealed, despite the fact that the regular season has only just begun, and we do not yet know which two teams will face off.

There have been speculations about Antonio Brown and performers like Britney Spears, NSYNC, the Spice Girls, and others for the last few days, but none of them was eventually chosen. Usher, an R&B icon, has been selected for the event next year.

Expand Tweet

Usher will perform during the half-time show on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium, according to an announcement made by the NFL, Roc Nation and Apple Music on Sunday (September 24). The R&B icon has also expressed excitement about taking the platform at the largest NFL event.

With "Confessions," which garnered eight Grammy Award nominations and three wins in 2005 and sold over 10 million copies in the US alone, Usher initially gained fame.

For many reasons, Usher is a great choice to perform at the Super Bowl in 2024. Along with the many popular tunes he has in his catalog, he has also been performing an ongoing residency in Vegas for the last year, and it has recently been prolonged.

Expand Tweet

Who performed at the last Super Bowl?

In a memorable game that featured Rihanna performing at half-time, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII in 2023. Usher will now be the most recent Super Bowl half-time show headlining act, following Rihanna, Dr. Dre and The Weeknd.

Usher has participated in Super Bowl performances before, but this will be his first time hosting the event. In 2011, he performed at the Super Bowl accompanying the Black Eyed Peas.

There may be unexpected guests or additional spectacles to be later revealed. The Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas, so there should be lots of extravaganza to go with the glamorous atmosphere.