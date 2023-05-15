Fact check: Is Joe Kelly related to Jim Kelly?

No, Chicago White Sox pitcher Joe Kelly is not related to Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. In fact, the only thing that both of them share is a surname, as their career paths couldn't be more different.

In this piece, we will be taking a look at Joe Kelly, the baseball pitcher, and Jim Kelly, the football legend. However, a reason for the confusion could be the fact that Jim Kelly's late father was named Joe Kelly. Jim lost his dad in 2017, 15 years after he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Joe Kelly, the baseball pitcher?

Joe Kelly, full name (Joseph William Kelly Jr.), is a professional baseball player who plays for the Chicago White Sox as a pitcher. He is a versatile player, serving as both a reliever and a starter. Kelly has been a member of three other MLB teams: the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kelly doesn't take himself too seriously, and that trait has endeared him to baseball fans.

Kelly is a decent baseball player and has been a member of two World Series-winning teams, the 2018 Boston Red Sox and the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kelly is also a popular figure off the field, as he gained some notoriety for dancing in the outfield during team practice, engaging in a lengthy staredown with LA Dodgers' Scott Van Slyke before the 2013 National League Championship Series game, disguising himself while interviewing the unwitting rapper Nelly, among other shenanigans. Joe Kelly might not be the best player on the White Sox, but he's by far the most entertaining character.

Josh Allen's Burner Account @JoshAllenBurner Jim Kelly holding a young Josh Allen last time the Bills won the AFC East 25 years ago. Let's go win the division today #BillsMafia Jim Kelly holding a young Josh Allen last time the Bills won the AFC East 25 years ago. Let's go win the division today #BillsMafia https://t.co/uSH7EjegIm

Jim Kelly's NFL legacy

On the other hand, Jim Kelly was never been one for the laughs during his professional football career. The Hall of Famer played for the Buffalo Bills for the entirety of his 11-year NFL career, and he had a brief stint with the Houston Gamblers in the USFL.

Kelly's legacy is filled with success, even though he has a dubious stat clogging up the lane. That stat is that Kelly led Buffalo to a staggering four consecutive Super Bowls, although the team lost each game. During that time frame, he was one of the best QBs in the league. He also made the Pro Bowl five times.

Jim Kelly has other individual accolades, such as the 1991 NFL passing touchdowns leader award, the 1990 NFL passer rating and NFL completion percentage leader award, and a place on the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

Poll : 0 votes