Fact check: Is Tom Brady unretiring again? Unearthing source of new rumor 

Tom Brady, a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has jokingly said that he's prepared to step out of retirement amid speculation that he would play for the Las Vegas Raiders.

In a video this month alongside YouTube sensation Mr. Beast, Brady displayed his powerful arm and ball-throwing prowess while on a yacht. Brady agreed to try to shoot Mr. Beast's drone out of the sky when the latter urged him to try. Brady declared:

"If I hit the drone on the first try, maybe I should come out of retirement." as he built up his arm to launch the ball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady threw a flawless spiral that struck the drone as it plunged into the water, hitting from what appeared to be a distance of 25 to 30 yards from the yacht.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion not only struck the drone in the air but also tossed a deep ball to one of Mr. Beast's friends in the middle of the sea, striking him square in the hands, which he failed to catch.

Following his retirement in February, Tom Brady has been mentioned in return speculations with many teams. It all started with the Miami Dolphins. Brady denied the rumors, saying that he was too preoccupied with caring for his kids.

A turnaround opportunity, though, appeared more likely than ever after he signed a minority alliance with the Las Vegas Raiders and their recently acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo failed his physical examinations following a March surgery.

Maxx Crosby is one of many who thinks Brady might join the Las Vegas Raiders before the start of the 2023 season. In a recent appearance on Von Miller's Bleacher Report podcast, The Voncast, the two-time Pro Bowl DE was questioned about the likelihood of Brady returning.

"Obviously, Jimmy G is here. He will be in good health. But as you well know, you never know what will occur," Crosby said to Miller. "Tom Brady is a competitor, greatest ever. In the worst-case scenario, if anything goes wrong and we need him, I wouldn't be shocked if Tom Brady comes up wearing a Raiders shirt."

With Garoppolo's health being a major reason for concern, the Raiders may need to find a viable starting quarterback option before the season begins even as Brady has not yet given any signals that he will return to the league. Brady probably won't replace Jimmy G, but Crosby's remarks are still noteworthy.

What has Tom Brady done since he announced his retirement?

With a $375 million contract struck with FOX, Tom Brady will enter the broadcasting box in 2024. He also controls the Brady Brand, an eponymous line of clothing.

Additionally, Brady founded the production firm 199 Productions in 2020 and also owns the health and nutrition label TB12.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee



Came back from Being down 28-3 & won his 5th SB Ring twitter.com/brongotgame/st… ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame Define “Clutch” Define “Clutch” Tom Brady 2nd Half vs the falcons in Super Bowl 51Came back from Being down 28-3 & won his 5th SB Ring Tom Brady 2nd Half vs the falcons in Super Bowl 51 🐐🔥 Came back from Being down 28-3 & won his 5th SB Ring 💍 twitter.com/brongotgame/st… https://t.co/mNu96JOohK

Of course, since announcing his retirement from football, Brady has had more time to enjoy with his family.

TB12 and ex-partner Gisele Bundchen separated last year, presumably as a result of his decision to remain active in sports, but now that he has left the league, he has had more time to spend with his three kids.

Poll : 0 votes