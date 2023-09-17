Fact check: Was Damar Hamlin cut by the Bills?

Before the start of the new season, Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills was being talked about as one who might win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Hamlin was added to the Bills' 53-man roster in August after overcoming a heart issue on the field in January and inspiring the entire nation. He's now expected to continue to play a significant role for the team.

The determination that Hamlin has displayed in getting to this point in his recovery by obtaining a backup spot next to mainstays Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer is unquestionable.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That's despite the fact that Buffalo's general manager Brandon Beane has made it clear that roster changes can still happen in the early stages of the season.

Expand Tweet

The 25-year-old safety played 80 defensive snaps and an additional 19 on special teams during the preseason, finishing with nine solo tackles and one assist.

After missing their season opener against the New York Jets, it's now unclear how much playing time Hamlin will get for the Bills this year. Last season, he saw a lot of playing time in the league; he made 13 starts, covering in for Hyde while he was out with a neck injury.

Expand Tweet

Will Damar Hamlin play against the Raiders?

Damar Hamlin was not involved in Buffalo's first league game against the Jets, and it isn't expected that he will play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 either.

According to NFL Media's Stacey Dales, Hamlin will sit out for the second consecutive contest. Fans of the Buffalo Bills will now have to wait for at least a week more before they see Damar Hamlin back on the pitch.

Expand Tweet

After suffering a heart crisis during a league game against the Cincinnati Bengals last season, doctors have confirmed that Hamlin is healthy and able to play again without any complications or worries. Hamlin has subsequently recovered from the near-death experience after the game was eventually abandoned.

As Hamlin is the fourth safety on the team's depth chart, head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills has plenty of alternatives. Unless Hyde or Poyer suffers an injury, Hamlin is expected to be restricted to special team duty when the defense is completely fit.