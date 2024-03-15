Falcons free agency grades: Terry Fontenot's plan falls into place with $180,000,000 Kirk Cousins deal

The Atlanta Falcons went 7-10 in 2023 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Following a disappointing season, Atlanta fired Arthur Smith and named Raheem Morris as their new coach.

The Falcons have been active in free agency, with GM Terry Fontenot making a couple of moves in hopes of winning the NFC South in 2024.

Grading Atlanta Falcons' free agency moves

Atlanta has made a couple of moves to add to their roster but none bigger than quarterback Kirk Cousins.

QB Kirk Cousins signs four-year $180 million deal

One of the biggest moves in NFL free agency this year is the Atlanta Falcons signing quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The Falcons handed Cousins a four-year $180 million deal to be their starting quarterback. Getting a new quarterback was a massive need for Atlanta, and Cousins should be able to have success.

Grade: A

WR Darnell Mooney inks three-year $39 million deal

Darnell Mooney was one of the top wide receivers available in free agency, so the Atlanta Falcons moved quickly to sign the Chicago Bears receiver.

Atlanta paid a fair price for Mooney, who recorded 31 receptions for 414 yards and one touchdown. Although the last two seasons were sub-500 yards, he recorded 1,055 yards in 2021.

Mooney should be the No. 2. receiver, behind Drake London, in Atlanta.

Grade: B+

Atlanta trades QB Desmond Ridder for WR Rondale Moore

After the Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins, the team no longer needed Desmond Ridder, who struggled in the starting job last season. Ridder was dealt to the Arizona Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore.

On paper, this is a good move for both teams, as both players needed a change of scenery. Ridder wasn't going to play this year, as long as Cousins is healthy, while Moore recorded 352 yards and one touchdown and could be a No. 3 or No. 4 receiver in Atlanta.

Grade: A

Overall free agency grade for Falcons: A

How many picks do the Falcons have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Atlanta Falcons are projected to have eight draft picks heading into the 2024 NFL Draft including the eighth overall pick.

Falcons 2024 Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 8

Round 2, Pick 43

Round 3, Pick 74

Round 3, Pick 79 (from JAX)

Round 4, Pick 109

Round 5, Pick 143

Round 6, Pick 187

Round 6, Pick 197 (via CLE)

The 2024 NFL Draft takes place Apr. 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.

