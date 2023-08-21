Joe Mixon is looking to help the Bengals make it back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. Yet, the running back has been in the headlines for much of this offseason. Mixon feels that the media has been disrespectful towards him and has decided to do something about it.

Mixon has decided to exclude himself from speaking to media members from outlets such as ESPN and Sports Illustrated this season.

Fans took to Twitter to support Mixon's decision:

However, there are a handful of fans who don't agree with the running back's decision:

Per NFL insider and analyst Ari Meirov, Mixon's agent clarified his client's boycott of speaking to certain media outlets:

"Joe Mixon's agent, @peterjschaffer, says there are four specific reporters whom Mixon will not speak with. He stresses that Mixon doesn't have any issue with their overall affiliation, but rather, he won't speak to those four particular individuals."

Joe Mixon was asked by the media via Ben Baby of ESPN to expand on the disrespectful behavior. Mixon responded by saying "You know how" as he retreated into the team's training room.

The Cincinnati Bengals star has not talked to reporters during the team's scheduled media access since the conclusion of last season. He and the Bengals agreed to a restructured two-year, $11.5 million extension in July.

Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games with the Bengals in the 2022 season.

Joe Mixon and his off-field issues this year

The Pro Bowler was charged with misdemeanor aggravated menacing in April after authorities asserted he aimed a firearm at a woman and said he should shoot her.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Gwen Bender ruled that Mixon was not guilty earlier this month. Judge Bender stated that city prosecutors failed to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Also, Mixon is facing a lawsuit after a teenager who used to be his next-door neighbor was shot in the foot while playing with Nerf guns. The running back was not a suspected person in the criminal investigation.

Other persons have been charged, including one person with a count of felony assault.

