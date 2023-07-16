Evan Engram was one of several new additions to the Jacksonville Jaguars during their busy 2022 NFL free agency period last year.

He worked out for them in a big way, becoming one of their most consistently reliable weapons in the passing game. The issue was that they only signed him to a one-year contract, forcing them into contract negotiations during the 2023 NFL offseason.

After initially failing to come to an agreement on a long-term contract, the Jaguars placed their franchise tag on Evan Engram. The tag for tight ends is set at $11.345 million for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Despite tagging Engram, the Jaguars continued to engage in negotiations on a long-term extension. The two sides finally agreed to a deal just days before training camps offically open.

The veteran tight end's new contract is worth an impressive $41.25 million over the next three years in Jacksonville and also includes $24 million in guaranteed money.

This makes him a foundational piece of their offensive structure for the next few years after he played a key role in helping them make an appearance in the NFL Playoffs last season.

While the Jaguras and Engram each seem satisfied with working out a long-term contract, many fans were shocked by the deal. Many of them apparently believe that the franchise overpaid for the tight end.

Here's what some NFL fans are saying on Twitter about Engram's new deal:

Little premature imo, but time will tell. @TomPelissero He will now be the 6th highest paid TE at 13,750,000 dollars. His production hasn’t shown he is worth that. Even with his “career year” in 2022 where he only posted 766 yards, 4TDs, and his 3rd worst YPG of his career.Little premature imo, but time will tell.

onehitter @onehitterovbl1 @RapSheet @TomPelissero Are you guys serious. $14 mil a year for a TE. That's $8 mil a year more than Ekeler. You telling me that there is something wrong with this.

The Jaguars have completely rebuilt their core of pass-catchers over the last two years. Evan Engram joins Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, and Zay Jones in a deep group of targets for emerging superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence. They will look to take another step forward this year after recording a playoff victory in their first year under new head coach Doug Pederson.

Engram specifically had a breakout year during the 2022 NFL season, setting new career-highs with 73 receptions and 766 yards. He did so in his first year with his new team after spending his entire career with the New York Giants previously. This is likely why he received such a massive extension, ranking him among the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.

Where does Evan Engram rank among the highest-paid TEs in the NFL?

Evan Engram

Evan Engram's new contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars will pay him $13.75 million in AAV across the next three years. His massive raise makes him the sixth-highest paid tight end in the entire NFL based on AAV.

Just Darren Waller, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, and Mark Andrews have current contracts worth more in AAV than Engram.

