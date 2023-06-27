Most would label Patrick Mahomes as an icon for the league, but those fans mostly wouldn't put his family on equal footing. At this point, seemingly every word and post uttered by the wife and brother of the quarterback has a resulting backlash, almost as if it's a law of physics.

Recently, Mahomes' wife posted pictures of herself in a bikini and also snapshots of the quarterback taking the pictures. Fans rolled their eyes collectively and voiced their disdain on Reddit. Here's a look at what was said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Public outcry against Patrick Mahomes' family continues

No. 15 and his brother at Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

At this point, the odds of his family winning back over the public seem about as likely as the quarterback losing more games than he wins in 2023. His brother Jackson is still in a legal fight after getting charged with sexual battery earlier this offseason.

While his wife has managed to stay on the right side of the law, her reputation continues to take fire, and continues to be a punching bag for the general public. Generally speaking, fans tend to respect the athlete and reject family and friends that benefit by association.

Even before his brother got into his current legal predicament, fans didn't appear to appreciate him one bit. One video that comes to mind is when a fan recorded himself harassing the brother while he stood on the sideline at a Denver Broncos game in Mile High Stadium.

PeeZus 🦅 @DaRealPeterG Dude is mad cringe and annoying but this is disgusting. Don’t be this asshole. Dude is mad cringe and annoying but this is disgusting. Don’t be this asshole. https://t.co/1NRSJOEhOD

In the five-second clip, he recorded himself saying just a couple of homophobic words, but it was enough to give a glimpse of how the disdain for the quarterback's brother exists more than just online.

Patrick Mahomes gears up for potential Super Bowl streak

No. 15 at Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

It has been nearly 20 years since the last time a team won back-to-back Super Bowls. With the franchise coming off their third appearance in the Big Game since the quarterback joined the league, their mathematical percentage trumps everyone else.

Only Joe Burrow and Tom Brady have been able to hold back No. 15, but one of those quarterbacks is now retired and the other failed to trump him last season. Will anyone be able to stop Patrick Mahomes?

Poll : 0 votes